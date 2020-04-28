New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) vice-chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday defended the two-day ‘Leadership Lessons from Ramayana’ session, which will be held from May 2-3, saying that as we fight COVID-19, ‘there are great lessons to learn from Ramayana to strengthen ourselves.’ Also Read - Trending News Today April 25, 2020: 'Do Our Lives Have no Value?' JNU Sanitation Workers Ask After Cleaning Hostels Without Salary-Safety Gears For Nearly 3 Months

Speaking on the controversy, he said that during the ongoing lockdown period, the university had conducted several webinars related to COVID-19, adding that this too was a part of the series of webinars being conducted by it. Also Read - Amid Extension of COVID-19 Lockdown, JNU Starts Finalising Process For Online Exams

“Mahatma Gandhi emphasized how Lord Ram taught us to uphold truth, justice, equality and equanimity even in adverse situation. When we’re fighting COVID-19, we thought there are great lessons to learn from Ramayana to strengthen ourselves,” he said. Also Read - JNU Student Threatens to Spread Coronavirus When Refused to go Outside Campus, Booked

“I see no reason why anybody should oppose it,” the V-C further said.

The development comes in the wake of the JNU unit of the National Students Union of India (NSUI), which is the students wing of the Congress, raising questions on the event and calling it a ‘propaganda.’

The webinar will take place from 4 PM-6 PM on May 2-3 and will be addressed by Professor Santosh Kumar Shukla from JNU’s School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies and Professor Mazha Asif from School of Language, literature and cultural studies.

However, it will be available only to the students and faculty members of the university.