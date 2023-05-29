Home

DUSU Announces Internship Programme For Over 1,000 Students; Check Details Here

The summer internship 2023 program offers an unparalleled chance for undergraduate and postgraduate students including students studying in the School of Open Learning (SOL) and Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB).

The program will help them gain practical skills, industry exposure, and professional development during their summer break.(Photo: IANS)

New Delhi: Delhi University Student Union on Sunday announced its student internship scheme aimed at providing experiential learning opportunities to more than 1,000 students, according to a statement.

The summer internship 2023 program, which coincides with the momentous centenary of the university, offers an unparalleled chance for undergraduate and postgraduate students, including students studying in the School of Open Learning (SOL) and Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB), the statement said.

The program will help them gain practical skills, industry exposure, and professional development during their summer break. As part of the university’s commitment to fostering academic excellence and nurturing future leaders, this scheme opens doors to a wide range of disciplines and sectors, it added.

The scheme aims to provide diverse internship opportunities and it will run for a duration of 8 to 12 weeks, providing students with ample time to immerse themselves in their respective roles and gain hands-on experience.

“The program offers a diverse array of internship placements in collaboration with renowned organisations, both within the local community and beyond. Students can choose from a wide range of disciplines, including but not limited to business, engineering, humanities, sciences, arts, social sciences, and technology,” the student union said in the statement.

The scheme also offers flexible working hours, accommodating various academic schedules and individual needs. “Each participating student will be assigned a dedicated mentor who will provide guidance, support, and regular feedback throughout the internship period. This mentorship will prove invaluable in honing skills, exploring career paths, and building professional networks,” the student union said.

Upon successful completion of the internship, students will receive an official certificate recognising their contribution and achievement. This certification will serve as a testament to their practical skills, work experience, and commitment to professional growth, the student union said.

DUSU President Akshit Dahiya said, “The launch of the Summer Internship 2023 reaffirms the DUSU dedication to facilitating holistic development, nurturing talent, and empowering the student community. It would be one of the biggest internship programs provided by any Students’ Union ever.”

