DUSU Election 2023: AISA Announces Names of Candidates For Delhi University Students Union Polls

Delhi University(DU) will conduct the much-awaited student’s union elections on September 22, 2023.

Delhi University Student’s Union(DUSU) Election 2023: After a hiatus of four years, Delhi University(DU) will conduct the much-awaited student’s union elections on September 22, 2023. The All India Students’ Association has announced the names of its candidates for all four posts in the upcoming DUSU elections who later filed their nominations. Elections to the students’ body were last held in 2019. Students’ union elections could not be held in 2020 and 2021 because of the deadly pandemic — Covid-19 and disruptions to the academic calendar prevented the elections in 2022.

Speaking of the schedule, the last date to submit nomination papers along with the demand draft of Rs 500 and affidavit for DUSU elections 2023 was September 12.

🧵Thread

AISA declares DUSU 2023 canditates for all four central panel posts! AISA will fight this DUSU to for a Just, Equitable and Accessible Education System! [1/14] pic.twitter.com/3z9rCMBCn1 — AISA – Delhi University (@aisa_du) September 14, 2023

Delhi University Student’s Union(DUSU) Election 2023: Nomination Dates Here

Name of the event Check Important Dates Last Date For Receipt of Nomination Papers along with Demand Draft of Rs 500/- and Affidavit Tuesday, September 12, 2023 till 3:00 PM Scrutiny of Nomination Papers Tuesday, September 12, 2023 till 3:15 PM Publication of list of duly Nominated Candidates Tuesday, September 12, 2023 till 6:00 PM Last Date for Withdrawal of Nominations Tuesday, September 13, 2023 till 12:00 noon

Publication of final list of candidates Tuesday, September 13, 2023 till 5:00 noon Date of Election September 22, 2023 Timings of Voting Day Classes: 8:30 AM to 1:00 PM

Evening classes: 3:00 PM to 7:30 PM Counting of Votes Date, Time will be announced soon

Delhi University Student’s Union(DUSU) Election 2023(PDF) – Direct Link

DUSU Election 2023: AISA Announces Names of Candidates

AISA candidate Aiyesha Ahmad Khan filed her nomination for the post of president, Anushka Choudhary for the post of vice president, Aditya Pratap Singh for the post of secretary, and Anjali Kumari for the post of joint Secretary.

While Aiyesha Ahmad Khan is a student of Miranda House College and hails from Patna, Anushka Choudhary is a student of the Law Faculty at Delhi University and is a resident of Bahadurgarh in Haryana. Aditya Pratap Singh entered the University in 2019 and has been an AISA activist since and Anjali Kumari is a first-year student from Miranda House. “AISA’s agendas for the DUSU elections include stopping dilution of courses, rollback of the new internal scheme, ending fee hike, provide concessional students metro pass, implementing rent control act and ensuring hostels for all students,” a statement from AISA said, news agency PTI reported.

The NSUI has confirmed three names — Abhi Dahiya, Hitesh Gulia, and Shubham Chaudhary — who will fight the upcoming student body polls.

For more details, refer to the official website of Delhi University(DU).

(With Inputs From PTI)

