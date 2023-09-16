Home

DUSU Election 2023: SFI, NSUI, ABVP, AISA Nominated Candidates List For President, Secretary Posts

DUSU Election 2023: The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Congress students' wing National Students' Union of India (NSUI), CPI(M)-backed Students' Federation of India and Left group All India Students' Association (AISA) have fielded candidates for all four posts.

AISA announces names of candidates for Delhi University Students Union polls

DUSU Election 2023: After a hiatus of four years, the University of Delhi(UoD) will hold the much-awaited student’s union elections on Friday, September 22. As the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections draw closer, multiple student organizations have submitted their nominations for the four-member student’s body. The nomination process unfolded peacefully, marked by a significant turnout of student supporters proudly waving party flags, rallying with spirited slogans, and wholeheartedly cheering on their respective candidates.

With elections for Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) only a week away, various student organisations have filed their list of nominations for the four-member student’s body. Twenty-four candidates are in the fray for the Delhi University Students’ Union elections following the last date for withdrawal of nominations, according to data provided by university officials on Friday, PTI reported.

The chief election officer had received 97 nomination papers, of which two were rejected during scrutiny. Of the 95 approved nominations, 24 candidates are left after the withdrawals. Friday was the last date for the withdrawal of nominations. While there were 27 nomination papers filed for the post of president, only eight candidates remain in the fray. Of the 24 nominations for the vice-president’s post, five will contest the elections, according to the final list, PTI reported.

DUSU Election 2023: Check SFI’s Tweet

A panel that reflects the movements led by SFI in DU for the last 3 years! A panel that reflects the diverse demography of the university!#SFI4DUSU #delhiuniversity #dusu2023 #elections pic.twitter.com/JyzmtFg9V7 — SFI Delhi (@SfiDelhi) September 15, 2023

Delhi University Student’s Union(DUSU) Election 2023: 24 candidates to Contest for four seats

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Congress students’ wing National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), CPI(M)-backed Students’ Federation of India and Left group All India Students’ Association (AISA) have fielded candidates for all four posts.

Delhi University Student’s Union(DUSU) Election 2023: Meet Contenders

Four of the eight candidates for the president’s post are women. The eight candidates are Aiyesha Ahmed Khan (AISA), Tushar Dedha (ABVP), Hitesh Gulia (NSUI), Arif Siddiqui (SFI), Shimpi, Shraddha Gupta, Soumya Kumar Satyam and Himanshu Thakur.

There is only one woman candidate in the running for the post of vice-president. The final list of five candidates includes Abhi Dahiya (NSUI), Sushant Dhankhar (ABVP), Ankit (SFI), Anushka Chaudhary (AISA), and Yash Khatri. The nomination of one candidate was rejected after further verification of documents.

AISA declares Candidates for Delhi University Students’ Union 2023! Save DU from the Onslaught of FYUP and ABVP Hooliganism! At time when the campus is witnessing unprecedented violence and hooliganism from ABVP, with elections happening after a hiatus of four years after the… pic.twitter.com/lCYe1nurq2 — AISA (@AISA_tweets) September 15, 2023

Six candidates, including four women, are in the fray for the post of secretary. They are Aprajita (ABVP), Yakshana Sharma (NSUI), Aditi Tyagi (SFI), Aditya Pratap Singh (AISA), Kavita and Nishi Himanshu Raj. Five candidates, including two women, are contesting the elections for the post of joint secretary. They are Sachin Baisla (ABVP), Shubham Kumar (NSUI), Anjali Kumari (AISA), Nishtha Singh (SFI) and Amrendra Kumar.

DUSU Election 2023 Candidates List PDF(Download Link)

DUSU Elections 2023: List of Candidates After Withdrawal For President

Aiyesha Ahmad Khan(w) Arif Siddiqui Himanshu Thakur Hitesh Gulia Alias Hitesh Shimpi(W) Shraddha Gupta(W) Soumya Kumar Satyam(w) Tushar Dedha

DUSU Elections 2023: List of Candidates After Withdrawal For Vice-President

Abhi Dahiya

Ankit (SFI)

Sushant Dhankhar

Anushka Chaudhary

Yash Khatri

DUSU Elections 2023: List of Candidates After Withdrawal For Secretary

Aditi Tyagi(W),

Aditya Pratap Singh,

Aprajita(W),

Kavita(W),

Nishi Himanshu Raj(W),

Yakshana Sharma(W)

DUSU Elections 2023: List of Candidates After Withdrawal For Joint – Secretary

Amrendra Kumar,

Anjali Kumari(W)

Nishtha Singh(W)

Sachin Baisla

Shubham Kumar

Elections to the students’ body were last held in 2019. Students’ union elections could not be held in 2020 and 2021 because of the deadly pandemic — Covid-19 and disruptions to the academic calendar prevented the elections in 2022.

(With PTI Inputs)

