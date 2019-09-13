DUSU Election Result 2019: In yet another victory, the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) swept the Delhi University Students’ Union polls by winning three out of four posts, while the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) bagged only one.

The ABVP candidates Akshit Dahiya, Pradeep Tanwar, and Shivangi Kharwal bagged top positions of President, Vice President, as well as Joint Secretary. Meanwhile, the lone NSUI winner Ashish Lamba secured the post of Secretary.

The counting that was scheduled to begin at 8:30 AM finally started over an hour later and ended around 1 PM.

The counting was delayed by nearly two hours as several candidates turned up late. Several allegations were made of malfunctioning of Electronic Voting Machines at the polling booths that halted voting for some time.

“Votes would be counted at the Community Hall of the Police Lines in northwest Delhi’s Kingsway Camp,” said DU Chief Election Officer Ashok Prasad earlier this morning.

The voting percentage this year was at 39. 90, nearly six percent lower than last year’s 44.46 percent. More than 1.3 lakh students were eligible to cast votes in this year’s DUSU elections.

To prevent any untoward incident, around 400 police personnel were deployed in the North Campus.

Sixteen candidates, including 4 women, contested from the 52 polling centres across colleges under the Delhi University. Over 144 EVMs were used for students’ union polls and 137 were used for college union polls.