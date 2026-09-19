DUSU Election Result 2026: ABVP’s Yash Dabas, NSUI’s Vijay Shankar Meena or AISA-SFI’s Ananya Raturi who will become DU President?

Voting took place on Friday, September 18, across Delhi University colleges and departments. More than 1.51 lakh students were eligible to vote, while the reported overall turnout was around 40.46 per cent.

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The wait for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) Election Results 2026 has begun to end, with counting of votes starting on Saturday morning, September 19. Counting for the four main DUSU posts i.e President, Vice-President, Secretary and Joint Secretary began at 8 am at the Multipurpose Hall of the University Sports Stadium in North Campus. The results are being closely watched as candidates from ABVP, NSUI and the AISA-SFI alliance compete for the top positions.

DUSU Election Results 2026: Who are the candidates?

The presidential contest has drawn the most attention, with ABVP’s Yash Dabas, NSUI’s Vijay Shankar Meena and AISA-SFI’s Ananya Raturi among the main candidates. For Vice-President, ABVP has fielded Ishu Maurya, NSUI has nominated Vir Chatrath, while the AISA-SFI alliance has fielded Akshat Shikhar.

Read more: DUSU vote counting set for November 25 following High Court directive

The Secretary contest includes ABVP’s Riya Chhawadi, NSUI’s Namrata Chaudhary and AISA-SFI’s Stanzin Deskyong.

For Joint Secretary, the three major panels have fielded Lakshya Raj Singh from ABVP, Gopal Choudhary from NSUI and B Parijaat from AISA-SFI.

DUSU Results 2026: Counting underway

A total of 20 candidates are in the fray for the four central posts i.e. seven for President, five for Vice-President and four each for Secretary and Joint Secretary.

The university had arranged 1,000 EVMs, with 960 used for polling and 40 kept as reserve machines. EVMs from the polling centres have been brought to the counting venue.

At present, the counting process is underway and a confirmed winner for the four central posts has not yet been announced in the latest reports.

Last year, the ABVP won the posts of president, secretary and general secretary while NSUI secured only the vice-presidential post.

DUSU Election 2026: What was the turnout?

Voting took place on Friday, September 18, across Delhi University colleges and departments. More than 1.51 lakh students were eligible to vote, while the reported overall turnout was around 40.46 per cent.

The four central DUSU posts were contested along with elections for student bodies at individual colleges.

Major campaign issues

Student welfare, campus facilities, hostel accommodation and safety emerged as major campaign issues this year, particularly after the collapse of a five-storey PG building in Satya Niketan earlier this month, in which seven people, including students, were killed.

Delhi also saw a student agitation, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), in June-July over the issues of NEET paper leak and examination reforms.

ABVP, NSUI make claims before DUSU results

Both ABVP and NSUI expressed confidence ahead of the central DUSU results. ABVP pointed to its performance in several college-level elections, where it reported wins at institutions including Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Bharati College and Shivaji College. These college-level results, however, are separate from the central DUSU results being counted today.

NSUI has also expressed confidence about its performance in the central election.

The AISA-SFI alliance is contesting all four central posts and has campaigned around issues including student welfare and opposition to what it describes as money and muscle power in campus politics.

DUSU Election Results 2026: Heavy security in place

More than 2,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed around Delhi University during the counting process.

Traffic restrictions have also been imposed on several roads around North Campus, including Chhatra Marg, Probyn Road and University Road, with restrictions expected to remain until the results are declared.

The security arrangements come after the Delhi High Court barred victory processions following concerns over alleged campaign violations, violence and other incidents during the election period.

DUSU Election Results 2026: when will winners be declared?

The counting process is continuing at the North Campus counting centre. The winners of the President, Vice-President, Secretary and Joint Secretary posts will be announced after the counting and verification process is completed.

As of the latest update available, no final result has been officially declared for the four central DUSU posts. The contest remains focused on the three major panels: ABVP, NSUI and AISA-SFI.