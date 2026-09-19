DUSU Election Result 2026: Outgoing DUSU President Aryan Maan predicts ABVP’s 4-0 clean sweep; NSUI’s Vir Chatrath claims ‘tremendous support’

Delhi University has 91 colleges across its North and South campuses. However, only 52 colleges and faculties directly participate in the DUSU election process.

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DUSU Result 2026: Outgoing DUSU President Aryan Maan predicts ABVP's 4-0 clean sweep; NSUI's Vir Chatrath claims 'tremendous support' (Image: PTI)

Counting of votes for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections 2026 began early on Saturday, with the main student groups waiting for the results of the four central posts. As the counting got underway, outgoing DUSU President Aryan Maan said he was confident that the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) would win all four posts.

Speaking to news agency IANS, Maan predicted a 4-0 clean sweep for ABVP. He also claimed that NSUI leaders could raise allegations of “vote chori” if the results did not go their way.

Maan said ABVP expected to win by gaining the support of students and added that the organisation welcomed the Delhi High Court’s decision to stop victory processions after the results.

Delhi HC bans victory processions

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed that no victory processions be held by student organisations, candidates or others after the DUSU results are announced. Maan welcomed the order and said ABVP supported the decision.

The restriction comes as the university has made security arrangements for the counting process.

NSUI claims party received strong student support

While ABVP expressed confidence about a clean sweep, NSUI Vice-Presidential candidate Vir Chatrath also said he was hopeful about his chances. Chatrath said NSUI had received strong support from students during the election campaign. “We are very positive. We have received tremendous support from the students,” he said.

The final outcome, however, will be known only after the counting process is completed.

ASAP candidate also confident

ASAP Secretary candidate Pankaj Kumar said there was excitement on campus as the counting began. Kumar said he was hopeful of a positive result based on the work he had done across Delhi University and expressed confidence in winning.

Key candidates in DUSU 2026

ABVP has fielded Yash Dabas for President and Ishu Maurya for Vice-President. NSUI has nominated Vijay Shankar Meena for President and Vir Chatrath for Vice-President.

The four main DUSU posts being decided are President, Vice-President, Secretary and Joint Secretary.

DUSU poll turnout at 40.46%

The DUSU elections recorded a voter turnout of 40.46 per cent on Friday, according to data from 52 polling centres across Delhi University.

The turnout was higher than last year’s 39.5 per cent and was the highest recorded in the past three years, according to the figures cited in the report.

Voting was held in two phases to accommodate students attending classes at different times.

The first phase took place from 8:30 am to 1 pm, while voting for evening students was held from 3 pm to 7:30 pm.

ABVP wins several college-level posts

Before the central DUSU results, ABVP had already won several key posts in individual colleges. The organisation secured all major posts at Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Sri Aurobindo College (Morning), Dr B.R. Ambedkar College, Bharati College and Shivaji College.

At Ramjas College, ABVP candidates won the posts of President, Secretary, Central Councillor and Internal Complaints Committee, according to the report.

These college-level results are separate from the four central DUSU posts currently being counted.

52 colleges take part in DUSU polls

Delhi University has 91 colleges across its North and South campuses. However, only 52 colleges and faculties directly participate in the DUSU election process.

Several well-known institutions, including St Stephen’s College, Lady Shri Ram College and Jesus and Mary College, do not participate in the DUSU elections.

Security tight as counting continues

Authorities have put additional security arrangements in place at the counting venue.

Officials are monitoring the process to ensure that counting remains peaceful and orderly. The winners of the four central posts will be announced after the counting and verification process is completed.

(With IANS inputs)