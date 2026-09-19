DUSU Election Results 2026: ABVP wins 3 posts as Yash Dabas bags president seat, independent wins vice president

DUSU Election Results 2026: ABVP’s Yash Dabas has won the president post with 24,576 votes. Riya Chhawdi secured the secretary seat, while another ABVP candidate, Lakshya Raj Singh, won the joint secretary post. However, the vice president post was won by independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen.

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DUSU Election Results 2026: ABVP wins 3 posts as Yash Dabas bags president seat, independent wins vice president | Image: ANI

DUSU Election Results 2026: The counting of votes for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) election 2026 concluded on Saturday, and the results for the four central posts are out. The ABVP has emerged as the winning party, securing the president, secretary, and joint secretary posts. However, the vice president post was won by independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen. ABVP’s Yash Dabas has won the DUSU president post with 24,576 votes. Independent candidate Deepanshu won the vice president post with 30,615 votes. Meanwhile, ABVP’s Riya Chhawdi secured the secretary post, and Lakshya Raj Singh has won the joint secretary position.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju congratulated the winning candidates for their thumping victory. He took to X and wrote, “Congratulations to Yash Dabas on winning the President post, Riya Chhabra on the Secretary post, and Lakshya Raj Singh on the Joint Secretary post.”

Congratulations to Yash Dabas on winning the President post, Riya Chhabra on the Secretary post, and Lakshya Raj Singh on the Joint Secretary post.#ABVPWinsDUSU #DUSUElection2026 #DUSU2026 pic.twitter.com/amu4wfldz3 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 19, 2026

ABVP’s Yash Dabas Won The President’s Post

According to the final vote tally after 20 rounds of counting, Yash Dabas won the President post with 24,576 votes, defeating National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) candidate Vijay Meena, who secured 22,523 votes.

After his thumping victory, Dabas said the result reflects collective support of students.

“It is a victory of harmony, patriotism, and the collective strength of the Sangh. Students from institutions ranging from PU to DU have worked to ensure our victory. NSUI has been completely wiped out from the campus; NSUI lost 4-0. Our primary concern will be ensuring that a safety audit is conducted for every PG and hostel. We all witnessed the accident that occurred in Satya Niketan; we do not want such an incident to happen to anyone in the future, and that will be our first priority—conducting safety audits for every college, hostel, and PG. The Vidyarthi Parishad won 3-1 last time and has won 3-1 this time as well; next time, we will win 4-0,” Yash Dabas told news agency ANI.

ABVP Won Two More Seats

In the Vice President election, Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen won with 30,615 votes. ABVP’s Ishu Maurya received 16,910 votes, while NSUI’s Virr Chatrath secured 4,313 votes.

For the Secretary post, ABVP’s Riya Chhawdi emerged victorious with 21,650 votes, defeating NSUI’s Namrata Chaudhary, who received 14,869 votes.

In the Joint Secretary election, ABVP’s Lakshya Raj Singh won with 16,641 votes. Independent candidate Vishesh Yadav secured 15,778 votes, while NSUI’s Gopal Choudhary received 15,106 votes.

Student Housing Concerns And Safety Take Center Stage In DUSU Campaign

The DUSU election campaign focused on key student issues, including safety, accommodation, campus infrastructure, academic facilities and social justice. Student housing remained a major concern following the Satya Niketan building collapse in Delhi, which claimed seven lives, including five students. The incident had earlier led to protests by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), demanding accountability and action against those responsible.

20 Candidates Across ABVP, NSUI, And AISA-SFI Alliance Contested DUSU Central Posts

A total of 20 candidates representing major student organisations, including ABVP, NSUI, and the alliance of the All India Students’ Association (AISA) and Students’ Federation of India (SFI), contested the elections. According to the final provisional candidate list, seven candidates were in the fray for the post of President, five for Vice-President, four for Secretary, and four for Joint Secretary.

Voting for the DUSU elections was conducted in two phases across 52 polling centres. The overall voter turnout for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections 2026 was recorded at 40.46 percent. It was the highest turnout since 2023. In 2025, the voter turnout stood at 39.5 percent.

(With ANI inputs)