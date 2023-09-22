Home

Education

#DUSU Election: Delhi University Student’s Union Polls Voting Begins Tomorrow at 8 AM

#DUSU Election: Delhi University Student’s Union Polls Voting Begins Tomorrow at 8 AM

DUSU Elections 2023: The Delhi University(DU) is all set to conduct the much-awaited student’s union elections on September 22, 2023. The counting of votes for DUSU Elections 2023-24 will be held on

DUSU Elections 2023: The Delhi University(DU) is all set to conduct the much-awaited student’s union elections on September 22, 2023. The counting of votes for DUSU Elections 2023-24 will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2023 from 08.00 AM sharp in the Conference Centre, opposite Botany Department, North Campus, University of Delhi, Delhi – 110007.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES