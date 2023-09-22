Top Recommended Stories

  #DUSU Election: Delhi University Student's Union Polls Voting Begins Tomorrow at 8 AM

Published: September 22, 2023 9:37 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

DUSU Elections 2023: The Delhi University(DU) is all set to conduct the much-awaited student’s union elections on September 22, 2023. The counting of votes for DUSU Elections 2023-24 will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2023 from 08.00 AM sharp in the Conference Centre, opposite Botany Department, North Campus, University of Delhi, Delhi – 110007.

