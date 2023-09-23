Home

DUSU Elections 2023 Counting Of 8 Rounds Complete, All 4 ABVP Candidates Lead; Celebrations Begin

North Campus, Delhi University is buzzing with activity as the DUSU Elections 2023 Counting of 8 Rounds has been completed and ABVP is leading on all four positions. Know latest update..

New Delhi: The Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) Elections 2023 are going on in the North Campus of the University in New Delhi; there has been tight security and the area and the place is buzzing with excitement as the students await the election results. Taking you through the DUSU Elections 2023 Live Updates, eight rounds of counting have been completed and till now, it is the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which is leading in all four positions; it is being expected that ABVP will make a clean sweep with the results in the elections that are being held after a gap of three years due to the pandemic in the country. Know about all the updates related to the DUSU Elections 2023..

DUSU Elections 2023: ABVP Takes Lead For All 4 Positions

As mentioned earlier, the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) is leading in all four positions after the completion of the eight rounds of counting. The supporters of ABVP have already started celebrating, before the final completion of counting and announcement of the results. The elections are being held for the posts of Central Panel President, Vice President, Secretary and Joint Secretary. 24 Candidates from different student union groups are standing for elections; the student union groups include ABVP, All India Students Association (AISA), Students Federation of India (SFI) and the National Students Union of India (NSUI).

Celebration begins in Delhi University North Campus as all 4 Candidates of ABVP are Nearing to Victory.#DUSU #DUSUElection2023 pic.twitter.com/tniQR3iqqC — Gopinadh MN (@GopinadhMN) September 23, 2023

The supporters of ABVP are celebrating already, the video of the same is going viral on social media.

DUSU Elections 2023: List of Candidates After Withdrawal For President

Aiyesha Ahmad Khan(w) Arif Siddiqui Himanshu Thakur Hitesh Gulia Alias Hitesh Shimpi(W) Shraddha Gupta(W) Soumya Kumar Satyam(w) Tushar Dedha

DUSU Elections 2023: List of Candidates After Withdrawal For Vice-President

Abhi Dahiya Ankit (SFI) Sushant Dhankhar Anushka Chaudhary Yash Khatri

DUSU Elections 2023: List of Candidates After Withdrawal For Secretary

Aditi Tyagi(W) Aditya Pratap Singh Aprajita(W) Kavita(W) Nishi Himanshu Raj(W) Yakshana Sharma(W)

DUSU Elections 2023: List of Candidates After Withdrawal For Joint-Secretary

Amrendra Kumar Anjali Kumari(W) Nishtha Singh(W) Sachin Baisla Shubham Kumar

