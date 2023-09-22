Home

DUSU Elections 2023: SFI, NSUI, ABVP, AISA Nominated Candidates Set For Delhi University Polls

the University of Delhi(UoD) will hold the much-awaited student’s union elections today, September 22, 2023.

DUSU Election 2023: After a hiatus of four years, the University of Delhi(UoD) will hold the much-awaited student’s union elections today, September 22, 2023. For the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, a total of twenty-four candidates are in the fray for four posts — president, vice president, secretary, and joint secretary. According to the university administration, Students of day classes will cast their votes from 8.30 AM to 1 PM and those attending evening classes from 3 PM to 7.30 PM.

DUSU Elections 2023 Returns After 4 Years

The DUSU Election counting of votes will take place on Saturday. The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections were last conducted in 2019. The polls could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic while possible disruptions to the academic calendar prevented their conduct in 2022.

DUSU Elections 2023: Know More About the Candidates

Twenty-four candidates are in the fray for the students body elections this time. While there were 27 nomination papers filed for the post of president, only eight candidates remain in the fray. Of the 24 nominations for the vice-president’s post, five will contest the elections, according to the final list.

The chief election officer received 24 nominations for the post of secretary and 20 for joint secretary. Following the withdrawals, six and five candidates remain in contention, respectively. The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Congress students’ wing National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), CPI(M)-backed Students’ Federation of India and CPI-ML(Liberation)-affiliated All India Students’ Association (AISA) have fielded candidates for all four posts. The ABVP had won three of the four seats in the 2019 DUSU elections.

DUSU Elections 2023: List of Candidates After Withdrawal For President

Aiyesha Ahmad Khan(w)

Arif Siddiqui

Himanshu Thakur

Hitesh Gulia Alias Hitesh

Shimpi(W)

Shraddha Gupta(W)

Soumya Kumar Satyam(w)

Tushar Dedha

DUSU Elections 2023: List of Candidates After Withdrawal For Vice-President

Abhi Dahiya Ankit (SFI) Sushant Dhankhar Anushka Chaudhary Yash Khatri

DUSU Elections 2023: List of Candidates After Withdrawal For Secretary

Aditi Tyagi(W), Aditya Pratap Singh, Aprajita(W), Kavita(W), Nishi Himanshu Raj(W), Yakshana Sharma(W)

DUSU Elections 2023: List of Candidates After Withdrawal For Joint – Secretary

Amrendra Kumar, Anjali Kumari(W) Nishtha Singh(W) Sachin Baisla Shubham Kumar

Will NSUI Manifesto’s Win Delhi University’s Heart?

While the Congress-affiliated NSUI promised to take up issues like menstrual leave, no fee hike, and violence-free campus, the ABVP promised to work for more scholarships to the marginalised, including transgenders, and fairness in education cost. As per a PTI report, The NSUI’s manifesto includes issues such as 12 days menstrual leave per semester, a violence-free campus, a Grievance Redressal Cell, no fee hike, a hostel for all, a free metro pass, a library that functions round the clock, a railway reservation counter on the campus, active placement cell, free WiFi and better infrastructure.

‘Earn While Learn’ Policy, Special Buses’: ABVP Manifesto

On the other hand, ABVP pitched for the implementation of dedicated university special buses and the construction of new hostels and girls’ hostels in every college. They also promised to introduce an ‘Earn While Learn’ policy to provide students with opportunities to earn while pursuing their education.

The elections to the university’s students’ body are organised simultaneously with polls at the college level. About 2,500 students contest the elections for the nearly 500 posts. Around one lakh students will vote in the elections, which also acts as a stepping stone for budding politicians. The DUSU is the main representative body for most colleges and faculties. Each college also has its own students’ union, elections to which are held annually.

(With Inputs From PTI)

