Home

Education

DUSU Elections 2023: ABVP Victory A Reflection Of People’s Faith In ‘Nation First’ Ideology, Says Home Minister Amit Shah

DUSU Elections 2023: ABVP Victory A Reflection Of People’s Faith In ‘Nation First’ Ideology, Says Home Minister Amit Shah

ABVP had a clean sweep in the DUSU Elections 2023 as the students' union group won in three out of four positions. Home Minister Amit Shah has reacted to this victory and has said that ABVP winning is a reflection of the faith people have in the 'Nation First' ideology..

Amit Shah On DUSU Elections 2023 ABVP Victory

New Delhi: The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) Elections 2023 were held at the North Campus, Delhi University yesterday, after a gap of three years due to the pandemic in the country. The two days of voting concluded yesterday and in the DUSU Elections 2023 Final Results, the BJP-backed students’ union group Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) made a clean sweep by winning at three out of four central panel seats. The Minister of Home Affairs in India, Amit Shah has reacted to this victory saying that ABVP’s victory is a clear reflection of the people’s faith in the ‘nation first’ ideology. Read more to find out what Amit Shah has said post the DUSU Elections 2023 and who are the DUSU Elections 2023 Winners for the posts of President, Vice-President, Secretary and Joint Secretary..

Trending Now

ABVP Victorious In DUSU Elections 2023, HM Amit Shah Reacts

As mentioned earlier, ABVP registered a one-sided victory in the DUSU Elections 2023 as it won three out of the four central panel seats; all except the post of the Vice President. Home Minister Amit Shah took to social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), to react to the major victory of the BJP-backed students’ union group. The Home Minister has said that he hopes that the elected members will work in a way so that the ideals of Swami Vivekananda and the feeling and spirit of nationalism is kept alive among the youth.

You may like to read

Amit Shah said, “Hearty congratulations to all the workers of the Council on the landslide victory of ABVP in the Delhi University Students Union elections. This victory reflects the faith of the young generation in the ideology that puts national interest first. I have full confidence that the workers of the council will continue to work with determination to keep the ideals of Swami Vivekananda and the spirit of nationalism alive among the youth’.

DUSU Elections 2023 Winners

Tushar Dedha of ABVP is now the DUSU President; Tushar Dedha graduated from Satyawati College, is currently pursuing Masters in Buddhist Studies and has also been an executive council member at DUSU. Aprajita of ABVP completed her graduation from Dyal Singh College, is also currently pursuing a Masters degree in Buddhist Studies and bagged the position of the DUSU Secretary.

A Ramanjuan College graduate, ABVP’s Sachin Basla is the DUSU Joint Secretary and like the other ABVP winners, he is also pursuing Buddhist Studies. The DUSU Vice-President post is won by Abhi Dahiya of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), backed by the Congress, who is currently pursuing Buddhist Studies like all other DUSU 2023 Members.

(Inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES