DUSU Elections 2026: Who are the key candidates as ABVP, NSUI, AISA-SFI face off today; Check voting time, main issues and Delhi HC warning

The DU election has also come under judicial scrutiny. The Delhi High Court on Thursday questioned Delhi University and Delhi Police over allegations of violence, vandalism and the presence of outsiders during the campaign.

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DUSU Elections 2026: Who are the key candidates as ABVP, NSUI, AISA-SFI face off today; Check voting time, main issues and Delhi HC warning (Image: PTI)

DUSU Elections 2026: Voting for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections is taking place on September 18, with students choosing representatives for four key posts – president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary. Delhi University students will vote to elect their representatives for the 2026-27 academic session, with the contest largely centred on the ABVP, NSUI and the AISA-SFI alliance.

The election has been closely watched this year as student groups have focused heavily on issues such as affordable housing, hostel shortages, campus safety, transport, fees, academic reforms and student welfare.

The campaign has also been marked by allegations of violence and violations of election rules, prompting the Delhi High Court to question Delhi University and the police over the situation on campus.

DUSU Election 2026: Voting time

Students attending day classes can vote from 8:30 am to 1 pm, while those enrolled in evening classes can cast their votes between 3 pm and 7:30 pm.

The university has deployed 1,000 EVMs for the election, with 960 machines scheduled to be used and the remaining 40 kept as backups.

Counting will take place on September 19 at the Multipurpose Hall of the University Sports Stadium in North Campus.

Who are the key candidates?

The presidential contest has seven candidates, but the main battle is between candidates backed by the three major student formations.

ABVP: Yash Dabas is contesting for president. The ABVP’s other candidates are Ishu Maurya for vice-president, Riya Chhawdi for secretary and Lakshya Raj Singh for joint secretary.

Dabas is pursuing a master’s degree in Buddhist Studies at Delhi University. According to the ABVP, he has represented the university in tennis competitions and participated in ITF events abroad. Lakshya Raj Singh, the joint-secretary candidate, is a law student and has represented India in handball at the Asian Games and World Championship.

NSUI: The Congress-affiliated NSUI has fielded Vijay Shankar Meena for president, Vir Chatrath for vice-president, Namrata Chaudhary for secretary and Gopal Choudhary for joint secretary.

Meena, who comes from Rajasthan, completed his graduation from Rajasthan University and is currently studying at DU’s Department of Buddhist Studies. NSUI has highlighted his involvement in issues related to student rights and representation.

AISA-SFI: The Left alliance has nominated Ananya Raturi for president, Akshat Shikhar for vice-president, Stanzin Deskyong for secretary and B Parijaat for joint secretary.

Raturi has been associated with student movements, including campaigns concerning sexual harassment and accountability on campus. The alliance has presented itself as an alternative to what it calls money- and muscle-driven campus politics.

What are the main issues?

Student housing has emerged as one of the biggest issues this year, particularly after the Satya Niketan building collapse that killed seven people, including students.

The shortage of affordable and safe accommodation has brought renewed attention to the limited number of university hostels and the large number of students living in private paying guest facilities.

The AISA-SFI alliance has called for more hostels, regulation of student accommodation and enforcement of rent-control measures around DU campuses. It has also raised demands linked to attendance rules, examinations, scholarships, gender representation and student grievances.

The ABVP has placed housing under its ‘Awas’ agenda. Its proposals include separate girls’ hostels, a Student Housing Cell and a helpline, along with safety and fire audits of PGs and hostels. It has also raised issues related to transport, campus infrastructure and student welfare.

The NSUI’s manifesto, titled ‘Accountable DU | Accountable DUSU’, focuses on affordable housing, rent-control measures, student transport, academic reforms and campus safety.

Its proposals include verified PG listings, affordable Metro passes, a five-day academic schedule, 24×7 reading libraries, subsidised canteens, mental-health support, scholarships and better Wi-Fi and drinking-water facilities. The organisation has also promised two days of menstrual leave every month and a zero-tolerance approach towards sexual harassment.

Delhi High Court warning before polling

The election has also come under judicial scrutiny. The Delhi High Court on Thursday questioned Delhi University and Delhi Police over allegations of violence, vandalism and the presence of outsiders during the campaign.

The court was hearing a matter linked to compliance with the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations and earlier directions governing student elections.

The bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia said it could consider stopping the counting of votes and declaration of results if the authorities failed to provide a satisfactory account of the action taken over the alleged violations.

The allegations presented before the court included claims of assaults and the presence of weapons and unauthorised persons on campus. The court noted that these were allegations and had not been established as findings at that stage.

Delhi University, Delhi Police and the Centre were asked to submit status reports on the steps taken.

The court also stressed that student elections have an important role in democratic participation but said election campaigning cannot become a setting for violence or criminal activity.

HC on political links in DUSU polls

The High Court had also dealt with another issue just days before polling i.e. whether candidates associated with student wings of political parties should be barred from contesting.

On September 16, the court said that simply being a member of a student organisation backed by a political party does not, by itself, amount to being associated with that political party for the purpose of contesting DUSU elections.

The court did not cancel the elections but directed DU authorities and the Chief Election Officer to ensure that the polls remain free from political interference.

When will DUSU results be declared?

Voting is being held on September 18, while counting is scheduled for September 19.

However, the Delhi High Court’s warning means the status of the counting and declaration of results could depend on the court’s assessment of the action taken by Delhi University and the police over the reported campaign violations.