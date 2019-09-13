New Delhi: The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) polls on Thursday witnessed a voter turnout of 40 per cent. The results will be declared by Friday afternoon. Last year, the voter turnout was 44.46 per cent.

“Votes would be counted at the Community Hall of the Police Lines in northwest Delhi’s Kingsway Camp,” DU Chief Election Officer Ashok Prasad told IANS.

There was polling for four positions of (DUSU) which ended with allegations of EVM malfunctioning.

Sixteen candidates, including 4 women, were contesting and 52 polling centres were set up for the polls. Over 144 EVMs were used for students’ union polls and 137 were used for college union polls.

While, the ABVP had fielded Akshit Dahiya for the post of DUSU president, Pradeep Tanwar for vice-president, Yogit Rathee for general secretary and Shivangi Kherwal for joint secretary; the NSUI had fielded Chetna Tyagi for the post of president, Ankit Bharti for vice-president, Ashish Lamba for secretary and Abhishek Chaprana for joint secretary.

In morning colleges, polling started at 9.30 am and got over by 1 pm, while in evening colleges it started at 3 pm and got over by 7.30 pm.

In 2017, the overall voting percentage was 42.5 per cent while it was 36.9 per cent in 2016.

Last year, the ABVP had won three posts, while the NSUI had won just one post.

To prevent any untoward incident, around 400 police personnel were deployed in the North Campus.

The ABVP and the NSUI claimed that they have won the majority in the college students unions.

“We have won the majority of seats in colleges’ students’ union. The NSUI has been spreading lies that they have won more seats. They have even projected our winning candidates as their’s,” Siddharth Yadav, state ABVP secretary, told IANS.

On the other hand, the NSUI also alleged that the ABVP has been spreading lies. “I challenge them to prove any name in our list that belonged to their student wing,” NSUI state president Akshay Lakra told IANS. NSUI claims to lead the students’ union of 22 colleges.