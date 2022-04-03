DVC Recruitment 2022: Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) has invited eligible candidates for 59 Graduate Engineer Trainee(GET) posts. The candidates who are interested and eligible for the positions can apply on the official website of DVC i.e. www.dvc.gov.in from April 06, 2022. The short recruitment notification has been published in the employment news dated April(2-8) 2022. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their scores in GATE 2022. For Further details on DVC Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.Also Read - Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 159 Posts; Apply Online at bankofbaroda.in

Important Dates to Remember

The online application begins: April 06, 2022

The last date for submission of application: to be communicated

Vacancy Details

Number of posts in every Discipline

Mechanical: 22 Posts

Electrical: 22 Posts

Civil: 5 Posts

C&I: 5 Posts

IT: 5 Posts

DVC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

DVC GET Mechanical post: Four years full time bachelor’s degree in Engineering or technology in relevant discipline from a recognized Indian Institution/ University approved by AICTE. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the recruitment notification.

Age Limit – 29 years

DVC Recruitment 2022: Expected Salary

Mechanical/Electrical/Civil/C&I/IT – Pay Matrix Level – 10 (Rs. 56, 100 – 1,77, 500/-)

How to Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of DVC, www.dvc.gov.in from April 06, 2022.