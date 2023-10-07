Home

Education

DVC Recruitment Via GATE 2023: Apply For Executive Trainee Posts At dvc.gov.in

DVC Recruitment Via GATE 2023: Apply For Executive Trainee Posts At dvc.gov.in

In order to be eligible, the candidate must have appeared in the corresponding paper of GATE-2023. The qualifying marks have been declared by the GATE-2023 Organising Institute.

The last date to apply has been fixed at October 30.

Damodar Valley Corporation, (DVC) has recently announced several openings for the position of Executive Trainee. Candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies through the official site of DVC at dvc.gov.in. Out of the total of 91 posts, 10 are for Mining, 29 for Mechanical, 37 for Electrical, 11 for Civil, 2 for C&I): 2 posts and 2 for IT. With the application window presently open, the last date to apply has been fixed at October 30. It must be noted here that the candidates will be selected for the position of Executive Trainee position through the GATE 2023 exam.

Trending Now

What Is The Eligibility Criteria For DVC Recruitment Via GATE 2023?

An applicant will be found eligible if they have appeared in the corresponding GATE-2023 test. The cut-off marks have already been announced by the GATE-2023 Organising Institute.

You may like to read

As far as the application fee is concerned, candidates from the General/OBC(NCL)/EWS categories will be paying an application fee of Rs 300. On the other hand, applicants belonging to the SC/ST/PwD/Ex-SM categories & DVC Departmental Candidates have been exempted from the application fees.

Selection Process For DVC Recruitment Via GATE 2023?

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their score in the GATE-2023 only. Once qualified, they are required to undergo some other steps of selection such as Document Verification, and Medical Examination.

How to Apply for DVC Executive Trainee Recruitment 2023?

In order to apply for the various DVC Executive Trainee positions, a candidate is advised to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1:

First of all, go to the official website of DVC at – https://www.dvc.gov.in/

Step 2

Next, click on ‘DVC Executive Trainee Recruitment 2023’ link

Step 3

Fill out the application form

Step 4

Share the required documents as mentioned in the form

Step 5

Pay the application fees as per the category you fall in and hit the ‘submit’ button

Step 6

Lastly, do not forget to download the application form and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check out the detailed notification here.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES