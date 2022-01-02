DWSS Punjab Recruitment 2022: The Department of Water Supply and Sanitation Punjab (DWSS), Punjab has invited online applications from candidates to apply for the post of Community Development Specialist (CDS), Information Education and Communication (IEC) Specialist & Block Resource Coordinator (BRC) cum Community Facilitator (CF). According to the official notification, ”The applications can be submitted in online mode through the web link provided at www.govt.thapar.edu.” The online application form will commence from January 6, 2022, and the last date to submit the applications is January 27, 2022.Also Read - HPPSC Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For Naib Tehsildar Posts on hppsc.hp.gov.in; Apply Before Jan 27

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 88 vacant posts will be filled.

Community Development Specialist: 13 Posts

Information Education and Communication Specialist: 20 Posts

Block Resource Coordinator cum community facilitator (CF): 55 Posts

Important Dates

The online application will start from: January 6, 2022

The deadline to submit the online application: January 27, 2022

The last date for application fee payment: January 28, 2022

Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification

Candidate applying for the Community Development Specialistpost must have Post Graduate Degree in Social Work from a recognized University; Matriculation exam with Punjabi as one of the compulsory or elective subjects or any other equivalent exam in the Punjabi Language.

Meanwhile, candidates applying for the post of Information Education and Communication Specialist must have a Post Graduate Degree in Mass Communication from a recognized University. Matriculation Exam with Punjabi as one of the compulsory or elective subjects or any other equivalent exam in the Punjabi Language.

For the Block Resource Coordinator cum community facilitator (CF) post, a candidate must have completed Graduation in any stream from a recognized University. Matriculation Exam with Punjabi as one of the compulsory or elective subjects or any other equivalent exam in the Punjabi Language.

Interested Candidates can apply online from January 6 to January 27, 2022. Candidates can save, download, and take a printout of the submitted online application form for future reference. To know more about the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, age limit, candidates are advised to check the detailed notification released by the Department of Water Supply and Sanitation Punjab (DWSS).