Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Dyal Singh Evening College, Delhi University has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for Assistant Professor posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of the College or the University at dsce.du.ac.in or colrec.du.ac.in. The last date for receipt ofapplication is April 30, 2022, or within two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News. PWBD candidates of any category i.e. UR/SC/ST/OBC/EWS can apply. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 79 vacant posts will be filled.

Vacancy Details

Name of the Department and the number of vacancy available

Commerce: 20 posts

Computer Applications: 3 posts

Economics: 7 posts

English: 16 posts

EVS: 2 posts

Hindi: 8 posts

History 10 posts

Political Science: 11 posts

Sanskrit: 1 post

Tamil: 1 post

Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification For the disciplines of Arts, Commerce, Humanities, Law, Social Sciences, Sciences, Languages, Library Science, Journalism & Mass Communication and Physical Education:

A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant /allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University.

Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test(NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR (exemption from NET shall be granted in accordance with clause (ii) & (iii) of General Note in the last section of this document).

Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

A candidate belonging to UR/OBC/EWS category must pay Rs.500 as an application fee. Meanwhile, no application fee will be charged to applicants from SC, ST, PwBD categories and Women applicants.

Delhi University Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before April 30, 2022 at dsce.du.ac.in or colrec.du.ac.in.