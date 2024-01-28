‘Eagerly Looking Forward To Pariksha Pe Charcha’: PM Modi

Home

He also shared topics and practical tips from previous PPC programmes around making exams fun and stress-free.

Pariksha Pe Charcha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that he is eagerly looking forward to the gathering of exam warriors at the “Pariksha Pe Charcha”.

The Prime Minister posted on X: 29th January 11 AM! I am eagerly looking forward to the most memorable gathering of #ExamWarriors, ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, to collectively strategise on ways to beat exam stress. Let’s turn those exam blues into a window of opportunities…”

29th January 11 AM! I am eagerly looking forward to the most memorable gathering of #ExamWarriors, ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, to collectively strategise on ways to beat exam stress. Let’s turn those exam blues into a window of opportunities… https://t.co/FfUWNAYvPB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 27, 2024

In another X post, he wrote: “As ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ approaches, here are some topics and practical tips from previous PPC programmes around making exams fun and stress-free.”

As ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ approaches, here are some topics and practical tips from previous PPC programmes around making exams fun and stress-free.https://t.co/EegBata0Fb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 27, 2024

