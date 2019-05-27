EAMCET Result 2019: The result of Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test, EAMCET Result 2019 for Telangana State and Andhra Pradesh are awaited and will be announced in a few days. The AP EAMCET Result 2019 and TS EAMCET Result 2019 will be released on the official website sche.ap.gov.in and eamcet.tshe.gov.in.

The results have been delayed this year due to revaluation and re-counting of marks. Students must note that the results will be declared only once the revaluation is complete. The probability of the EAMCET 2019 result announcement to be today is low.

