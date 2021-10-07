East Central Railway Recruitment 2021: The Indian Railway has issued a recruitment notification for the 2206 post of Apprentice in the East Central Railway on the official website. Eligible candidates can check for more updates, information from the official website which is rrcecr.gov.in.Also Read - IRCTC Latest Update: Indian Railways Modifies THESE Express Trains to Superfast. Full List Here

The application process has begun on October 5, 2021. The applications have been invited for the engagement of Act Apprentice, under the Apprentice Act of 1961. Readers can check the eligibility criteria and other details from the website. Selected candidates will be provided training in respective divisions falling under the East Central Railway.

East Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

The age limit of the candidate should be above 15 years of age and below 24 years of age as of November 1, 2021. in order to apply for various posts. Based on the candidate’s category, there are certain age relaxations. Candidates belonging o SC, ST category, are provided a relation of up to 5 years. While Candidates falling under the OBC category are allowed to have a relaxation of 3 years. The age limit of the candidate should be above 15 years of age and below 24 years of age as of November 1, 2021.

East Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Education Qualification

Candidates who want to apply for the posts must have passed the 10th class examination under the 10+2 system or its equivalent from a recognized board. They must have passed an Industrial Training Institute(ITI) course in relevant trades from a recognized institution such as the National Council for Vocational Training or State Council for Vocational Training.

East Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Danapur Division: 675

Dhanbad Division: 156

Plant Depot/PT. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya: 135

Samastipur Divison: 81

Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Division: 892

Carriage and Wagon Repair Workshop: 110

Mechanical Workshop/ Samastipur:110

Sonpur Division: 47