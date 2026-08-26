East Coast Railway apprentice jobs 2026: Apply for 1,599 vacancies; check eligibility

East Coast Railway has opened recruitment for Apprentice positions. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can submit their applications online at rrcbbs.org.in.

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East Coast Railway has opened applications for 1,599 Apprentice vacancies. Representational images

East Coast Railway has opened applications for 1,599 Apprentice vacancies. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply online through the official recruitment website at rrcbbs.org.in.

The registration process started on August 26 and will end on September 15, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.

Eligibility criteria

To be eligible, applicants must have cleared Class 10 under the 10+2 examination system with a minimum of 50 per cent marks from a recognised board. Their age should be between 15 and 24 years as on September 15, 2026, the last date to apply.

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Application fees

Candidates applying for the posts need to pay an application fee of Rs 100, while SC, ST, PwBD and women applicants are exempt. The fee can be paid through debit or credit card, UPI, internet banking or other available online modes. Any additional transaction charges will be borne by the candidate.

Will there be a stipend?

Candidates selected as apprentices will receive a stipend throughout the training period. The amount will be paid according to the rates and rules prescribed by the Railway Board.

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Apprentices will be paid a monthly stipend according to the prevailing rules. The organisation will not provide hostel accommodation during the training period, and candidates will need to make their own arrangements for stay. Apprentices will be released after completing their training.

For more related details, candidates can check the official website of East Coast Railway.