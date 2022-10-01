Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: The Eastern Railway has invited online applications from candidates to apply for the Apprentice posts. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of RRC/ER Kolkata(www.rrcer.com – Kolkata). Through this recruitment drive, a total of 3115 vacant posts will be filled in the organisation. The last date to submit the application form is October 29, 2022. Before applying, the candidate should ensure that he/she fulfills all the eligibility criteria. If at any later stage, the particulars furnished by the candidate are revealed to be not conforming with the eligibility criteria, his engagement will be terminated forthwithAlso Read - SSC Scientific Assistant Recruitment 2022: Apply For +900 Posts at ssc.nic.in Till Oct 18. Read Details Here

Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Date of publication of notification on the website: September 23, 2022

Opening date of online application: September 30, 2022

Closing date of online application: October 29, 2022

Eastern Railway Apprentice Vacancy Details

Name of the division and number of posts

Howrah Division: 659 Posts

Liluah Division: 612 Posts

Sealdah Division: 440 Posts

Kanchrapara Division: 187 Posts

Malda Division: 138 Posts

Asansol Division: 412 Posts

Jamalpur Workshop: 667 Posts

Eastern Railway Apprentice Eligibility Criteria

Check Educational Qualification Here: The candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under the 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from the recognized Board and also should possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT.

Eastern Railway Apprentice Selection Procedure

Selection of a candidate for the training slot of a unit of Eastern railway will be on the basis of merit prepared in respect of all eligible candidates who apply against the notification. A merit list will be prepared on the basis of data/details filled up by candidates in the online application form. For more details, check the recruitment notification here.

Direct Link: Download Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment Notification Here

Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Check Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs 100 as an application fee.

No fee, however, is to be paid by the SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates).

Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

The candidates are required to apply ONLINE by visiting the link provided on the Notice Board of the official website of RRC/ER Kolkata (www.rrcer.com – kolkata). They must go through the detailed instructions before filling up the online applications.