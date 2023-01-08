Top Recommended Stories
ECIL Jobs 2023: Walk-in-Interview For 200 Posts; Check Application Form, Salary Here
ECIL Recruitment 2023: Eligible candidates can download the Application Form from the official website of ECIL at www.ecil.co.in.
ECIL Recruitment 2023: The Electronics Corporation of India Limited(ECIL) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the ‘Technical Officer on Contract’ posts. Eligible candidates can download the Application Form from the official website of ECIL at www.ecil.co.in. The last date for the submission of the form is January 11, 2023. A total of 200 vacant positions will be filled. Candidates have to appear for the walk-in interview, which is scheduled to be held on January 11. Check important dates, vacancies, application form, interview venue, and other details here.
ECIL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates to Remember
- Registration closes on: January 11, 2023
ECIL Technical Officer Vacancy
- Technical Officer on Contract: 200 posts
ECIL Technical Officer Eligibility Criteria
- Check Educational Qualification: Candidates should possess a First-Class (with minimum 60% in aggregate) B.E. / B.Tech Degree in CSE/IT/ECE/EEE/Mech./Electrical/Electronics/Instrumentation Engineering with at least One year post qualification experience in Election & field operations, Repair & maintenance of Electronic equipment, industrial production.
ECIL Technical Officer Selection Criteria
Candidates will be allowed only after registration and followed by successful document verification. Shortlisted candidates will be evaluated based on Personal Interview and final recommendations shall be made as per the following criteria.
|Criteria
|Weightage / Marks
|Qualification
|20% of aggregate percentage in Engineering
|Relevant experience
|30
(10 marks for initial one year experience & 10 marks for
each extra year max. up to 30 marks including initial one)
|Personal Interview
|50
EMOLUMENTS:
The incumbent is eligible to a consolidated amount of ₹ 25,000/month for 1st year, ₹ 28,000/month for 2nd year, ₹ 31,000/month for 3rd & 4th year. The selected candidate is also eligible to other benefits such as Reimbursement of premium paid towards Mediclaim, Company PF, TA/DA (while on official duty) & Paid Leave as per extant rules.
Download ECIL Technical Officer on Contract Job PDF
How To Attend the Walk-In Interview?
Eligible candidates may download the Application Form from the website (www.ecil.co.in) and should report at 09.00 hrs. on 11/01/2023 with duly filled-in application form & resume along with the following original certificates & a set of self-attested photocopies:
- SSC certificate or School leaving certificate as Date of birth proof;
- Identity proof (Govt. issued only; Aadhar, Passport etc.) & recent p/p size color photograph;
- Documents in support of Qualification (SSC, Intermediate, B.Tech./B.E. Certificate & Marks sheet);
Walk-In Venue: CED Building, Main Factory, Electronics Corporation of India Limited, ECIL Post, Hyderabad – 500062. To know more about the recruitment drive, check the detailed notification shared above.
