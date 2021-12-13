ECIL Recruitment 2021: The Electronics Corporation of India Limited(ECIL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates to fill vacancies in the Technical Officer Posts on a contract basis. Interested candidates can apply online for the posts through the official website of ECIL, careers.ecil.co.in. The online application process is going on and the deadline for submission of the forms is December 21, 2021.Also Read - NBCC Recruitment 2021: Apply For Management Trainee, Project Manager, Other Posts on nbccindia.com | Details Inside

Vacancy Detail Also Read - UPSC CISF Recruitment 2021: Apply For 19 Assistant Commandant Posts on upsc.gov.in Before Dec 21

Name of the Post and the number of vacancies Also Read - NVS Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Announced in Navodaya Vidyalaya | Apply Before Dec 30

Technical Officer: 300 Posts

Age Limit

The upper age limit of a candidate to be eligible to apply for the post is 30 years as on November 30, 2021. However, there will be certain age relaxations for reserved categories as per the government directives. The upper age limit will be relaxed for SC, ST candidates by 5 years and for OBC candidates by 3 years. For candidates belonging to the PWD category having a minimum of 40% disability or more, will get 10 years of relaxation.

Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification

For the post of Technical Officer, a candidate must have completed a First Class Engineering Degree in Electronics & Communication Engineering / Electrical Electronics Engineering / Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering / Computer Science Engineering/ Information Technology with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate from any recognized Institution / University.

To know more about the education qualification, selection process, eligibility criteria, and pay scale, and other related details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by Electronics Corporation of India Limited. The detailed notification is given below.

Click Here: ECIL Recruitment Detailed Notification 2021

Click Here to Apply: ECIL Recruitment Online Application Link

Pay Scale

Candidates will be paid a consolidated remuneration of Rs. 25,000 for the first year, Rs. 28,000 for the second year, and 31,00 for the third to the fifth year of contract respectively.

Steps to Apply for the ECIL Recruitment 2021

According to the official notification, Eligible candidates have to apply ON-LINE through the website: “http://careers.ecil.co.in” for getting connected to advertisement details and online application or alternatively apply through our website: “www.ecil.co.in” by selecting ‘Careers’ followed by ‘e-Recruitment’. Note, the online application process will be operational till Dec 21, 2021.