ECIL Recruitment 2022: The Electronics Corporation of India Limited(ECIL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates to fill vacancies for the posts of Fitter, and others. Interested candidates can apply online for the posts through the official website of ECIL at ecil.co.in from today, June 04, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 40 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. The application process will end on June 25, 2022. Only Indian Nationals are eligible to apply. Selected candidates can be posted to any of the locations across India to serve the company.

ECIL Recruitment 2022: Important Dates to Remember

Commencement of Online Registration of application by candidates: June 04, 2022

Last date for On-line Registration of application by candidates: June 25, 2022

Availability of the Written test Call Letter for Download: Will be communicated through mail / Website: http://careers.ecil.

Availability of the Hall Ticket for Trade test for Download: Will be communicated through mail / Website: http://careers.ecil.

ECIL Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Tradesman – B (Trade wise vacancies)

Electronic Mechanic/R&TV: 11 posts

Fitter: 12 posts

Electrician: 03 posts

Machinist: 10 posts

Turner: 04 posts

ECIL Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

The applicant should have Matriculation/SSC or its equivalent plus ITI certificate (NTC) with NAC OR Matriculation/SSC or its equivalent plus ITI certificate (NTC) with one-year relevant experience in manufacturing processes as on the last date of submission of the online application.

ECIL Recruitment 2022 Selection Procedure

The selection methodology will comprise two stage selection process i.e Written test and a trade test. No interview will be conducted. The Question Paper will be in English & Hindi only. The Written Test shall be of Objective Multiple Choice Type. Every wrong question will attract 0.25 negative marks.

To know more about the education qualification, selection process, and other related details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by Electronics Corporation of India Limited.

ECIL Recruitment 2022 Pay Scale/ Salary

The selected candidates will be placed at the basic pay of Rs 20480/-PM with an annual increment of 3%.

ECIL Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

According to the official notification, eligible candidates have to apply online through the website, www.ecil.co.in.