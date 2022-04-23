ECIL Recruitment 2022: The Electronics Corporation of India Limited(ECIL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates to fill vacancies for the posts of Graduate Engineer Trainee (GET) through GATE Score. Interested candidates can apply online for the posts through the official website of ECIL, ecil.co.in from today, April 23, 2022. The last date to apply for the positions is May 14, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 40 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. The candidate shall possess a valid GATE-2022 registration number as mentioned in GATE-2022 Admit Card. Note, applicants possessing valid GATE 2022 scores shall only be eligible.Also Read - AMUL Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 4,75,000 Per Annum; Apply For Accounts Assistant Posts at careers.amul.com

ECIL Recruitment 2022: Important Dates to Remember

Starting Date of Online Application: April 23, 2022.

Last Date for submitting online applications: May 14, 2022.

ECIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Discipline wise Details

ECE: 21 posts

Mechanical: 10 posts

CSE: 09 posts

ECIL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: First Class(minimum 65%) full time BE/ B.Tech from an institute or University Recognized by AICTE or the Govt., of India in the discipline of ECE, Mechanical, CSE

ECIL Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

The selected candidates will undergo training for a period of one year on a consolidated stipend of Rs. 54, 880 per month. To know more about the education qualification, selection process, eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other related details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by Electronics Corporation of India Limited.

ECIL Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General Category are required to pay Rs 500 as an application fee.

ECIL Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure

The selection methodology will comprise two-stage selection process i.e. – Marks as per GATE 2022 Score and Personal Interview

How to Apply?

According to the official notification, Eligible candidates have to apply online through the website: www.ecil.co.in.