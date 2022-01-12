ECIL Recruitment 2022: The Electronics Corporation of India Limited(ECIL) has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for Graduate Engineer, Technician Apprentice Posts. Interested candidates can apply for the same through the ECIL’s official website, ecil.co.in. The online application process is going on. The last date to apply for the posts is on or before January 18, 2022.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Only One Day Left to Apply For 187 Posts on upsconline.nic.in | Deets Inside

Starting Date of Online Application: January 11, 2022.

Last Date for submitting online applications through the NATS portal: January 18, 2022.

The selection list will release: January 20, 2022.

Provisional list 1 candidates joining Dates: January 24 and January 25, 2022

The second list will release on: January 27, 2022

Second List candidates joining Dates: January 29 and January 31, 2022

Apprenticeship training will start from: February 01, 2022.

Engineering Graduates: 145

Diploma Holders: 05

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 150 vacant posts will be filled.

ECIL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Candidates who have passed four years B.E/ B.Tech course in the above-mentioned engineering branches on or after 1st April 2019, from AICTE, approved colleges / recognized Indian Universities for GEA. In the case of Diploma Apprentices, the candidates who have passed 3 Years Diploma course in above-mentioned branches on or after April 1, 2019.

How to Apply Online?

Eligible Candidates should enroll in the NATS portal (www.mhrdnats.gov.in.) and apply for an apprenticeship in ECIL Hyderabad through the NATS online portal. To know more about the education qualification, selection process, eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other related details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by Electronics Corporation of India Limited. The detailed notification is shared below.

ECIL Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification Here