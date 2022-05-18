ECIL Teacher Recruitment 2022: The Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Trained Graduate Teachers and Primary Teacher in the AEC Schools Hyderabad for the academic years 2022-23. The last date to apply for the posts is May 28, 2022. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —ecil.co.in. For more details about the ECIL Teacher Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.Also Read - SBI Retired Staff Recruitment 2022: Registration For 641 Posts Begins at sbi.co.in| Check Pay Scale Here

ECIL Teacher Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

The application begins: May 24, 2022

Last date for submission of offline application: May 28, 2022

ECIL Teacher Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Trained Graduate Teachers(TGT)

Primary Teacher(PRT)

ECIL Teacher Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the education qualification, age limit, and other details through the official notification shared below

ECIL Teacher Recruitment 2022 Selection Procedure

Selection of the candidates will be made

Written test

Skill test

ECIL Teacher Recruitment 2022 Expected Salary

Trained Graduate Teachers(TGT): Rs 21250 per month consolidated.

Primary Teacher(PRT): Rs 26250 per month consolidated.

ECIL Teacher Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Offline?

Eligible candidates can submit their applications offline on or before 28 May 2022. The applications along with the documents must be reached to the Principal, Co-ordination, Atomic Energy, Central School – 2, DAE Colony, ECIL Post, Hyderabad – 500062. No TA/DA will be admissible for attending a written test.