Edu Delhi 2023 Result DECLARED For Classes 3 To 8; Check Results At edustud.nic.in

New Delhi: The Delhi Directorate of Education, DoE has declared the Delhi Result 2023 for Classes 3 to 8 on Tuesday, March 28. Students who appeared for their Delhi Government Exams can now check their results for the same on the official website – edustud.nic.inand edudel.nic.in. The Delhi Board Exams 2023 for classes 3 to 8 were held in the month of February and March.

Students need to put their login credentials in order to download their results. Below are the complete steps to download the Edu Delhi 2023 Result.

Visit the official website – edustud.nic.in. You will enter the homepage of this site. Go through the “Results 2022-23” section available on the homepage. Then, select your Class & Section. Now, put your login details in the given blanks & submit them. The Result will appear on the screen in pdf format. Download it in the same format & keep it safe for further needs.

DoE is also expected to announce Class 9 and Class 11 results soon. For clarifications, students are advised to contact their schools.

