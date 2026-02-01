Education Budget 2026: ‘One girls’ hostel to be set up in each district,’ says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Home

Education Budget 2026 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on February 1 present her ninth straight Budget.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey of India in Parliament for the financial year 2025-26.

This Union Budget is expected to unveil measures to sustain growth momentum, maintain fiscal discipline, and contain reforms that could buffer the economy from global trade frictions, including US tariffs. The presentation of the Budget for April 2026 to March 2027 fiscal (2026-27) will be on Sunday, a first in independent India's history.

After the presentation of the Union Budget 2026-27, Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman will interact with around 30 college students from different regions of the country. As part of this initiative, the college students will also get to witness the live presentation of the Union Budget from the Lok Sabha Gallery, offering them a chance to view one of the most significant Parliamentary proceedings of the year.

Education Budget 2026: Key expectations for the education sector

The students come from a variety of academic disciplines, including commerce, economics, medical education, and vocational courses from various States across India. During the presentation of the Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will highlight the key budget for the education sector. In last year’s budget, the BJP government was committed to adding 75,000 new medical seats over the next five years and to improving the infrastructure of IITs established after 2014. The Union Government allocated Rs 1,281,650,050 in 2025, which is a 6.65% increase over 2024.

There is a need to retain school students beyond Class 8 as the secondary age-specific net enrolment remains low, the Economic Survey 2025-26 said. According to the survey tabled in Parliament on Thursday by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while India has improved enrolment at early levels, the secondary age-specific net enrolment rate (NER) remains low at 52.2 per cent.

