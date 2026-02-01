Education Budget 2026: ‘One girls’ hostel to be set up in each district,’ says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

  • Home
Education Budget 2026 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on February 1 present her ninth straight Budget.

Published date india.com Published: February 1, 2026 6:53 AM IST
By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey of India in Parliament for the financial year 2025-26.

Education Budget 2026 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on February 1 present her ninth straight Budget. This Union Budget is expected to unveil measures to sustain growth momentum, maintain fiscal discipline, and contain reforms that could buffer the economy from global trade frictions, including US tariffs. The presentation of the Budget for April 2026 to March 2027 fiscal (2026-27) will be on Sunday, a first in independent India’s history.

Read More: Budget 2026: all you need to know

Nirmala Sitharaman and students’ key interactions

After the presentation of the Union Budget 2026-27, Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman will interact with around 30 college students from different regions of the country. As part of this initiative, the college students will also get to witness the live presentation of the Union Budget from the Lok Sabha Gallery, offering them a chance to view one of the most significant Parliamentary proceedings of the year.

Education Budget 2026: Key expectations for the education sector

The students come from a variety of academic disciplines, including commerce, economics, medical education, and vocational courses from various States across India. During the presentation of the Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will highlight the key budget for the education sector. In last year’s budget, the BJP government was committed to adding 75,000 new medical seats over the next five years and to improving the infrastructure of IITs established after 2014. The Union Government allocated Rs 1,281,650,050 in 2025, which is a 6.65% increase over 2024.

Read More: Budget 2026: key terms every student must know

There is a need to retain school students beyond Class 8 as the secondary age-specific net enrolment remains low, the Economic Survey 2025-26 said. According to the survey tabled in Parliament on Thursday by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while India has improved enrolment at early levels, the secondary age-specific net enrolment rate (NER) remains low at 52.2 per cent.

Union Budget 2026: Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on Education Budget LIVE.

Live Updates

  • Feb 1, 2026 1:08 PM IST

    Education Budget 2026 LIVE: Five regional medical hubs to be set up to boost medical tourism in country

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday proposed launching a scheme to support states in establishing five regional medical hubs in partnership with the private sector.

    These hubs will serve as integrated healthcare complexes that combine medical, educational and research facilities, Sitharaman said presenting the budget 2026-27.

    They will have AYUSH centres, medical value tourism facilitation centres and infrastructure for diagnostics, post care and rehabilitation, she stated.

  • Feb 1, 2026 12:24 PM IST

    Education Budget 2026 LIVE: FM Sitharaman announces three new All India Institutes for Ayurveda

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced three new All India Institute of Ayurveda in line with the objective of meeting global demand for Ayurvedic medicine.

  • Feb 1, 2026 12:03 PM IST

    Education Budget 2026 LIVE: Key announcements made by FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    Will support states to set up 5 university townships near industrial corridors

    One girls hostel will be established in every district

    4 telescope facilities for astrophysics and astronomy

    New National INstitute of Design in North East

    Multiple universities and reasearc institutions

    Propose loan linked subsidy suppport for veterenary colleges

    Propose pilot scheme to train 10,000 guides from 20 tourism spots

  • Feb 1, 2026 11:37 AM IST

    Education Budget 2026 LIVE: Three New All India Institutes of Ayurveda,’ says Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

  • Feb 1, 2026 11:34 AM IST

    Education Budget 2026 LIVE: 5 regional medical help

  • Feb 1, 2026 11:29 AM IST

    Union Budget 2026 major announcement: Three New National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education, says Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

  • Feb 1, 2026 11:23 AM IST

    Education Budget 2026 LIVE: A proposal of around ₹40,000 crore for electronics parts manufacturing

    The government will develop a Rare Earth Magnet Corridor

    A global-standard drug regulator will be established

    The government will set up three chemical parks to reduce dependence on imports

    A scheme is being planned for construction equipment

    An allocation of around ₹10,000 crore for container manufacturing

    Textile companies will receive financial assistance for expansion, and the government will set up large textile parks

  • Feb 1, 2026 11:21 AM IST

    Education Budget 2026 LIVE: ‘Short term, modern courses…’ says FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents the budget. She is presenting her 9TH

  • Feb 1, 2026 11:15 AM IST

    Education Budget 2026 LIVE: ‘Aim to create champion MSMEs, propose to support mineral rich states,’ says FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents the budget. She is presenting her 9TH

  • Feb 1, 2026 11:11 AM IST

    Education Budget 2026 LIVE: ‘Propose intervention in 6 areas,’ says FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents the budget. She is presenting her 9TH consecutive Union Budget

Sumaila Zaman

