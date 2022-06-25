New Delhi: At the Edufuture Excellence Awards, IIM director Himanshu Rai discussed the important of offline and online modes of education in post pandemic world. Mr. Rai asserted that both (Online and offline) modes of education are here to stay and we need to find the right balance between them.Also Read - UP B.Ed JEE Admit Card 2022 Released; Check Exam Date, Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket

Mr Rai also talked about the collaboration of IIT and IIM. "Both the varsities should come together to take change the image of India in global Arena", he added.

Who is Himandshu Rai?

Dr. Himanshu Rai is the Director of IIM Indore. Prior to this he was a Professor at IIM Lucknow where he taught from 2006 to 2014 and then again joined back on 1 September 2016. Before this he was the Dean of MISB Bocconi and Professor at SDA Bocconi, Milan, Italy from 2014 to 2016. Earlier, he had a stint of a little over a year at XLRI Jamshedpur.

As the Convener of CAT 2010, he successfully led the largest format change in world’s testing history exceeding all global standards of testing. He has held the positions of Chairman HRM Group, Admissions, Corporate Communications & Media Relations, and Executive Programs at IIM Lucknow.

About Edufuture Excellence Awards

Edufuture Excellence Awards celebrates the changemakers who rose above the challenges to create stories that inspire future generations. The main focus of the Edufuture Excellence Awards 2022 is to acknowledge and applaud the efforts of educational leaders, institutions, teachers, and Students who went beyond the mile and demonstrated excellence in the field of education.