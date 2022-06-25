New Delhi: Zee Digital on Saturday is holding the second edition of Edufuture Excellence Awards featuring four main categories. Edufuture Excellence Awards celebrates the changemakers who rose above the challenges to create stories that inspire future generations. The main focus of the Edufuture Excellence Awards 2022 is to acknowledge and applaud the efforts of educational leaders, institutions, teachers, and Students who went beyond the mile and demonstrated excellence in the field of education.Also Read - Kris Srikkanth Remembers 1983 World Cup, Says Winning The Cup Was Like Independence Day For Cricket In India
The first edition of Edufuture Excellence Awards set high standards and created an industry benchmark for recognizing best practices in education during the COVID-19 induced lockdown. A series of valuable sessions were arranged by the top mentors of the industry for the benefit of the students. The second edition of Edufuture Excellence Awards takes this legacy forward by recognizing exceptional work in education at a time when online/hybrid education has become the ‘New Normal’ along with the successful implementation of NEP by the Government of India. Also Read - Assam HS Result 2022 Date And Time Announced: AHSEC To Declare Class 12 Results on THIS Day
Anurag Tripathi, CBSE Secretary; Sharad Vivek Sagar, CEO, Dexterity Global, Social Entrepreneur & Expert at KBC; Bani Paintal Dhawan, Head of Education, India and South Asia. Google Cloud India Pvt. Ltd; Divya Arora, National Director, AFS Intercultural Program, India; Rohit Anand, Head HR CoEs are some of the esteemed speakers at the event. Additionally, workshops will also be conducted by admired personalities of the industry on varied topics for students. Also Read - Viral Video: Dog Licks Juicy Meat But Its Inside the TV, Clip Has 9 Million Views. Watch
Edufuture Excellence Awards 2022: When and where to watch
The event will be livestreamed on Facebook pages of India.com and Zee News. The event will start at 12 pm and stay tuned here for all updates related to Edufuture Excellence Awards 2022.
Edufuture Excellence Awards 2022: Award Categories
Engineering
- The Most Promising Engineering Institute /University
- Best Engineering Institute/University for Promoting Industry-Academia Interface
- Most Emerging Tech-School
- Engineering Institute /University for Best infrastructure
- Engineering Institute/University with Best placements
- E campus Award
- Best Institute/ university for providing Global Exposure
- Best engineering institute in entrepreneurship development
- Best Engineering Institute for Research and Innovation
- The Most Promising Business School
Management
- The Most Promising Infrastructure amongst Business Schools
- Best Foreign University in Europe, Australia, Canada, U.S.A.
- Best Green Campus Institute / University.
- Excellence in Industrial Interface
- Best HR Management College/ University
- Best Finance Management College/University
- Best Marketing Management College/University
- Best Public Relations Management College/University
- Excellence in Distance Learning Education
- Emerging Innovative urban University
Individuals
- Awards For Excellence in Research
- Lifetime Achievement Awards (Two awards)
- Innovative Directors of the Year College / University
- Innovative Principals of the Year
- Innovative Professors of the Year
- Best Motivational Speakers/Life Coach of the Year
Specialized Institutes & Edutech
- Best Vocational Training Institute of the Year
- Best Design Institute of the Year
- Best Coaching Institute of the Year
- Best Engineering Entrance Coaching Institute
- Best E-Learning Platform for Schools
- Best Online Education Program of the Year
- Best Education Mobile App of the Year
- STEM Education Solution of the Year