New Delhi: Zee Digital on Saturday is holding the second edition of Edufuture Excellence Awards featuring four main categories. Edufuture Excellence Awards celebrates the changemakers who rose above the challenges to create stories that inspire future generations. The main focus of the Edufuture Excellence Awards 2022 is to acknowledge and applaud the efforts of educational leaders, institutions, teachers, and Students who went beyond the mile and demonstrated excellence in the field of education.

The first edition of Edufuture Excellence Awards set high standards and created an industry benchmark for recognizing best practices in education during the COVID-19 induced lockdown. A series of valuable sessions were arranged by the top mentors of the industry for the benefit of the students. The second edition of Edufuture Excellence Awards takes this legacy forward by recognizing exceptional work in education at a time when online/hybrid education has become the 'New Normal' along with the successful implementation of NEP by the Government of India.

Anurag Tripathi, CBSE Secretary; Sharad Vivek Sagar, CEO, Dexterity Global, Social Entrepreneur & Expert at KBC; Bani Paintal Dhawan, Head of Education, India and South Asia. Google Cloud India Pvt. Ltd; Divya Arora, National Director, AFS Intercultural Program, India; Rohit Anand, Head HR CoEs are some of the esteemed speakers at the event. Additionally, workshops will also be conducted by admired personalities of the industry on varied topics for students.

Edufuture Excellence Awards 2022: When and where to watch

The event will be livestreamed on Facebook pages of India.com and Zee News. The event will start at 12 pm and stay tuned here for all updates related to Edufuture Excellence Awards 2022.

Edufuture Excellence Awards 2022: Award Categories

Engineering

The Most Promising Engineering Institute /University

Best Engineering Institute/University for Promoting Industry-Academia Interface

Most Emerging Tech-School

Engineering Institute /University for Best infrastructure

Engineering Institute/University with Best placements

E campus Award

Best Institute/ university for providing Global Exposure

Best engineering institute in entrepreneurship development

Best Engineering Institute for Research and Innovation

The Most Promising Business School

Management

The Most Promising Infrastructure amongst Business Schools

Best Foreign University in Europe, Australia, Canada, U.S.A.

Best Green Campus Institute / University.

Excellence in Industrial Interface

Best HR Management College/ University

Best Finance Management College/University

Best Marketing Management College/University

Best Public Relations Management College/University

Excellence in Distance Learning Education

Emerging Innovative urban University

Individuals

Awards For Excellence in Research

Lifetime Achievement Awards (Two awards)

Innovative Directors of the Year College / University

Innovative Principals of the Year

Innovative Professors of the Year

Best Motivational Speakers/Life Coach of the Year

Specialized Institutes & Edutech