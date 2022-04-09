EIL Recruitment 2022: Engineers India Ltd (EIL), New Delhi has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Junior. Draftsman Gr. II and Junior. Draftsman Gr. I. Applicants can apply for the posts through the official website of EIL — engineersindia.com — before April 18, 2022. As per the official notification, a total of 60 vacancies will be filled. For more details about the recruitment process, please scroll down,Also Read - North Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply For 20 Junior Technical Associates Posts at rrcpryj.org| Check Last Date, Other Details Here

EIL Recruitment 2022: Important Dates to Remember

The last date to submit the online application: April 18, 2022

EIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Junior. Draftsman Gr. II: 27 posts

Junior. Draftsman Gr. I: 33 posts

EIL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Jr. Draftsman Gr. II (Piping): Diploma in Mechanical (with Minimum course duration of 3 years). Minimum 1 year of AutoCAD drafting experience in piping drawings. Candidate with exposure to 3D modeling and extraction of drawings from 3D modeling shall be preferred.

EIL Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The mode of selection will be through Skill Test (Venue/Mode of Skill test shall be intimated separately to the shortlisted candidates).

EIL Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?