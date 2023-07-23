Home

Employment News: Airports Authority of India is Hiring. Check Job Description, Salary Here

Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of AAI at aai.aero.

AAI Recruitment 2023: Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the post of Junior Assistants, Junior Executive, and Senior Assistants in various disciplines. Only Indian Nationals fulfilling eligibility criteria can apply for the above posts. Candidates enrolled in the final semester (where semester system is applicable)/ final year (where year system is applicable) on the cut-off date are allowed to apply, subject to the condition that they must be in possession of the final result at the time of Application Verification, failing which, their candidature will not be considered for further process. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of AAI at aai.aero.

A total of 342 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The registration process will begin on August 5. The last date to submit the application form is September 4, 2023. One can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.

AAI Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Opening date for On-line Applications: 05.08.2023

Last date for On-line Application: 04.09.2023

The tentative Date of the On-line Examination: Will be announced on AAI Website-www.aai.aero

AAI Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

Jr. Assistant (Office): 09 posts

Sr. Assistant (Accounts): 09 posts

Junior Executive (Common Cadre): 237 posts

Junior Executive (Finance): 66 posts

Junior Executive (Fire Services): 03 posts

Junior Executive (Law): 18 posts

AAI Recruitment 2023 Salary: Check Pay Scale Here

Junior Executive [Group-B: E-1] :- Rs.40000-3%-140000 Senior Assistant [Group-C: NE-6] :- Rs.36000-3%-110000 Junior Assistant [Group-C: NE-4] :- Rs.31000-3%-92000

Airports Authority of India Eligibility Criteria: Check Education Qualification Here

Jr. Assistant (Office): Graduate Sr. Assistant (Accounts): Graduate preferably B.Com 2 years’ relevant experience in the field of preparation of Financial Statements, taxation (direct & indirect), audit and other Finance and Accounts related field experience. Junior Executive (Common Cadre): Any graduate

How to Apply Online?

Before applying for the post, the candidate should ensure that he/she fulfils the eligibility and other norms mentioned in the Advertisement. Furnishing of wrong/false information will be a disqualification and AAI will not be responsible for any consequence of furnishing of such wrong/false information. Candidates are required to apply On-line through the link available on www.aai.aero under the tab “CAREERS”. No other means/mode of submission of applications will be accepted under any circumstances.

