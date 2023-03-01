Home

AP Police Constable PET/PMT Admit Card 2023 Released at slprb.ap.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Here

The candidates must note that they can download their admit card by using their registration number, mobile number, and date of birth.

AP Police Constable PET/PMT Admit Card 2023: The hall ticket for the AP Police constable PMT / PET test has been released by the Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB). The candidates who eligible and preparing for the examination can download the admit card from the official website of the board i.e. slprb.ap.gov.in.

The candidates must note that they can download their admit card by using their registration number, mobile number, and date of birth. Candidates can download their admit card for PMT/PET test till 3 pm of March 10.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card

AP Police Constable admit card 2023: Know how to download

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the admit card:

Go to the official website slprb.ap.gov.in

Click on the SCT PC hall ticket link

Key in your Registration Number, Mobile Number, and date of birth and submit

The AP Police Constable hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

