Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Candidates who wish to join the banking sector, here comes a golden job opportunity for you. Bank of Baroda has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Specialist Officer. The online application has commenced from March 4, and the last date to apply for the post is March 24, 2022.

Interested candidates can apply for the post from the official website, bankofbaroda.in. According to the released notification, a total of 105 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Key Points to Remember

The online application form began on March 4, 2022

The last date for submission of online application: March 24, 2022

Mode of Application: Online

Official website: bankofbaroda.in .

. Name of Posts: Specialist Officer

Total vacancy: 105

Vacancy Details

Manager – Digital Fraud (Fraud Risk Management): 15 posts

Credit Officer(MSME Department): 15 posts

Credit Officer(MSME Department) MMG/SIII: 25 posts

Credit – Export / Import Business (MSME Department): 8 posts

MMG/SIII: 12 posts

Forex – Acquisition & Relationship Manager: 15 posts

(Corporate Credit Department): 15 posts

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Manager – Digital Fraud (Fraud Risk Management): B.E./ B. Tech in Computer Science/ IT/ Data Science or Graduation in Computer Science/ IT i.e. B.Sc/ BCA/ MCA.

B.E./ B. Tech in Computer Science/ IT/ Data Science or Graduation in Computer Science/ IT i.e. B.Sc/ BCA/ MCA. Forex – Acquisition & Relationship Manager: Graduation (in any discipline). Post Graduate Degree /Diploma with Specialization in Marketing / Sales.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The selection process may comprise an online test, psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by Group Discussion and/or Interview of candidates, qualifying in the online test.

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before March 24, 2022, through the official website —bankofbaroda.in. After applying for the post, they must save, download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Job aspirants must check the detailed notification issued by the Bank Of Baroda.