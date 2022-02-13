Cantonment Board Kamptee Recruitment 2022: Cantonment Board Kemptee has released a short recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Chowkidar and Fitter. Those interested can check the detailed notification from the official website, kamptee.cantt.gov.in. Note, the application form must be submitted in an offline mode on or before March 4, 2022.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 33 Posts at upsc.gov.in| Apply Via Direct Link Here

Important Dates

The online application begins: February 5, 2022

The online application ends: March 04, 2022

Vacancy Details

Chowkidar: 1 Post

Fitter: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Chowkidar: 10th passed from a recognized Board.

Fitter: 10th passed and ITI National Trade Certificate (NTC) or National Apprentice Certificate (NAC) in the Trade of Pipe Fitter/Plumber issued by Government.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and skill test.

How to Apply?

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents in the office of Cantonment Board Kemptee on or before 4 March 2022 up to 1800 Hrs. Candidates are required to submit applications along with the Demand Draft to the Cheif Executive Officer, Office of Cantonment Board, Bungalow No. 40, Temple Road, Kamptee Cantonment District- Nagpur, State Maharashtra Pin – 441001.