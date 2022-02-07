CDAC Consultant Recruitment 2022: Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, CDAC is hiring candidates for the posts of Consultant. Those interested can apply online through the official website, cdac.in. According to the issued notification, a total of 17 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Applicants can apply for the above posts latest by February 18, 2022. For more details on the CDAC Consultant Recruitment process, please scroll down.Also Read - Oil India Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 62 Posts; Check Important Dates, Eligibility Here

Important Dates

Commencement of on-line Registration of application by candidates: February 04, 2022

Last date for on-line registration of application by candidates: February 18, 2022

Written test/Interview date: Will be communicated by email only

Vacancy Details

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies

IT Operations: 8

System Analyst: 1

Application Support-JAVA: 3

Computational Linguist: 3

Content Writer / Computational Linguists Make it Computational Linguist: 1

Legal: 1

CDAC Consultant Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

IT Operations: B.E / B. Tech OR MCA OR MSc. in Computer Science / I. T.

System Analyst: B. E. / B. Tech. in Comp/IT/ Electronics/ Electronics &Telecommunication/communication/Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics.

Application Support – Java: B. E. / B. Tech. in Comp/IT/ Electronics/ Electronics and Telecommunication/communication /Electrical / Electrical & Electronics.

Computational Linguist: MA in Linguistics/ Applied Linguistics

Content Writer / Computational Linguists Make it Computational Linguist: Graduate in Computer/IT (B.SC/MCA/M.SC) with flair of Content writing OR Mass Communication.

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the detailed notification given below.