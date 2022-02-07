CSIR CEERI Recruitment 2022: The Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute, Pilani has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for Technician and Technical Assistant Posts. The recruitment notification has been published in the Employment News dated February (05-11). Those interested can apply for the same through the official website ceeri.res.in on or before March 01, 2022. Also Read - ICSE, ISC Term 1 Result 2022 Declared at cisce.org; Here's How to Apply For Rechecking

Vacancy Details

Technician: 24

Technical Assistant: 11

Technician (1): 01

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Technician: Secondary School Certificate (SSC)/ 10th Standard/ SSC or equivalent with Science subjects, with minimum 55% marks and ITI certificate or National/ State trade certificate in Refrigeration & Air conditioning. Or SSC/ 10th Standard or equivalent with Science subjects, with minimum 55% marks and 2 years full-time experience as an apprentice trainee from a recognized Institution in Refrigeration & Air conditioning trade.

Technical Assistant-Diploma in Electrical Engg./ Tech. of at least 3 years full time duration, with minimum 60% marks and experience of 02 years in Electrical Engg./ Tech. Or Diploma in Electrical Engg./ Tech. of at least 2 years full-time duration in case of lateral admission in Diploma course, with minimum 60% marks and experience of 02 years in Electrical Engg./ Tech.

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued by Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute, Pilani.

How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply online through the CSIR-CEERI website, www.ceeri.res.in on or before March 01, 2022.