Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) Recruitment 2022: Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has invited online applications to fill 46 vacancies for various posts, including that of Project Assistant, Fabrication Asst, Outfit Asst, and others. Interested applicants will have to appear for the walk-in-interview beginning from February 15, 2022. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility on the official website of CSL at www.cochinshipyard.in.

Important Dates

The Interview will be held on: February 15-17, 2022

Vacancy Details

Project Assistant Mechanical-02

Project Assistant Quality Inspection (Hull)-03

Project Assistant Quality Inspection (Machinery)-03

Project Assistant Quality Inspection (Valve & Piping)-02

Project Assistant Quality Inspection (Painting)-02

Project Assistant Quality Inspection (Electrical)-02

Fabrication Assistant Welder-06

Outfit Assistant Fitter(Pipe) -Plumber-06

Mooring & Scaffolding Assistant-18

Semi Skilled Rigger-02

CSL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Project Assistant Mechanical -Three year Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 60% marks from a State Board of Technical Education

Project Assistant Quality Inspection (Hull): Three-year Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a State Board of Technical Education.

Project Assistant Quality Inspection (Machinery): Three-year Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a State Board of Technical Education.

Project Assistant Quality Inspection (Valve & Piping): Three-year Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a State Board of Technical Education.

Project Assistant Quality Inspection (Painting): Three-year Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a State Board of Technical Education.

CSL Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

Candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria will only be allowed to attend the Walk-in-Interview. For more details, visit the official website of CSL at www.cochinshipyard.in.