FCI Recruitment 2022: Food Corporation of India (FCI) has invited online applications from eligible candidates to fill vacancies for various managerial posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of FCI, fci.gov.in before March 31, 2022.Also Read - IOCL Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 1 Lakh Per Month; Apply Online For 4 Posts at iocrefrecruit.in

Important Dates

Last Date and Time for submission of Online Application and payment of fees: March 31, 2022

Date of Online Test: Tentatively in the month of May or June 2021 (will be updated on the website)

Vacancy

Assistant General Manager (General Administration)

Assistant General Manager (Technical)

Assistant General Manager (Accounts)

Assistant General Manager(Law)

Medical Officer

FCI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Assistant General Manager (General Administration): Post Graduate degree or equivalent from a recognized University/Institutes recognized by Central Govt. (or body authorized by it) with minimum 55% marks or Bachelor‟s Degree in Law or 5 years Integrated Course in Law from recognized University with minimum 55% marks.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the official notification shared below. Also Read - Sainik School Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 14 Posts on sainikschoolmainpuri.com; Apply Before This Date

FCI Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The selection process will be consisting of an online test and interview. Candidates are to be shortlisted for Interview on criteria of 50% marks in the Online Test for unreserved and EWS categories and 45% marks for SC, ST, OBC, and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities. The weightage assigned for Online tests and interviews are 90% and 10% respectively. Also Read - India Post Recruitment 2022: Apply For 29 Posts at indiapost.gov.in| Check Eligibility, Last Date Here

How to Apply Now?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before March 31, 2022, through the official website, fci.gov.in. Alternatively, candidates can also apply from the direct link given below.