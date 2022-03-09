HPCL Recruitment 2022: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the Manager Posts. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —hindustanpetroleum.com. The online application process will begin from March 14, 2022. Applicants can apply for the above posts before April 18, 2022. Read below for eligibility, and other details here.Also Read - RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: Last Date to Apply For 10157 Posts Tomorrow | Here’s How to do it

Important Dates

The HPCL Recruitment 2022 Notification: March 9, 2022

The online application begins: March 14, 2022

The online application ends: April 18, 2022

Vacancy Details

Name of the vacancy and the number of vacancies

Chief Manager / Deputy General Manager: Engine:01

Chief Manager / Deputy General Manager: Corrosion Research: 01

Chief Manager /Deputy General Manager: Crude & Fuels Research: 01

Chief Manager /Deputy General Manager Analytical: 02

Assistant Manager/ Manager –Petrochemicals & Polymers: 03

Assistant Manager / Manager – Engine: 01

Assistant Manager / Manager – Novel Separations: 02

Assistant Manager / Manager –Catalyst Scale-up: 02

Senior Officer – Petrochemicals & Polymers: 03

Senior Officer Engine: 03

Senior Officer -Battery Research: 01

Senior Officer – Novel Separations: 02

Senior Officer – Resid Upgradation: 01

Senior Officer -Crude & Fuels Research: 01

Senior Officer -Analytical: 01

HPCL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Chief Manager / Deputy GeneralManager: Corrosion Research: Ph.D. in Chemistry/ ChemicalEngineering/ Metallurgy with specialization in corrosion studies or other relevant areas of Chemical Sciences M.Tech in Chemical engineering or Metallurgy.

Corrosion Research: Ph.D. in Chemistry/ ChemicalEngineering/ Metallurgy with specialization in corrosion studies or other relevant areas of Chemical Sciences M.Tech in Chemical engineering or Metallurgy. Assistant Manager / Manager – Novel Separations: Ph.D.in Chemical Engineering or other relevant areas of Chemical Sciences M.E. / M. Tech. in Chemical Engineering

Ph.D.in Chemical Engineering or other relevant areas of Chemical Sciences M.E. / M. Tech. in Chemical Engineering Assistant Manager / Manager –Catalyst Scale-up: M.E. / M. Tech. in Chemical Engineering.

How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before April 18, 2022, through the official website —hindustanpetroleum.com. Note, a total of 25 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.