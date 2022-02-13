ICMR NIMR Recruitment 2022: Indian Council of Medical Research- National Institute of Malaria Research (ICMR NIMR) has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Junior Nurse, Laboratory Technician, and others. The application window has opened for the candidates from February 11, 2022, on the official website main.icmr.nic.in. Applicants must apply on or before 20 February 2022.Also Read - Bihar CHO Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 4050 Posts at statehealthsocietybihar.org

Important Dates to Remember

Last Date for Submission of Application: 20 February 2022

Vacancy Details

Junior Medical Officer: 02

Laboratory Technician: 01

Data Entry Operator: 03

Field Worker: 04

Junior Nurse: 03

Eligibility Criteria

Junior Medical Officer: MBBS degree from a recognized university.

Laboratory Technician: 12th pass in Science subjects and two years diploma in Medical Laboratory Technician Or One year DMLT plus One-year required experience from a recognized organization Or Two years field/Laboratory experience. B.Sc degree shall be treated as 3 years experience.

Field Worker: 12th pass in Science subjects or equivalent from a recognized board and two years field experience.

12th pass in Science subjects or equivalent from a recognized board and two years field experience. Junior Nurse: High School or equivalent with Science subjects plus certificate course in ANM with five years experience from a recognized Institute/Board.

Pay Scale

Junior Medical Officer: Rs. 60,000 PM Consolidated

Laboratory Technician: Rs.17,520 PM Consolidated

Data Entry Operator: Rs. 17,520 PM Consolidated

Field Worker: Rs. 17,520 PM Consolidated

Junior Nurse: Rs. 17,520 PM Consolidated

How to Apply Online?

Eligible and interested candidates can fill out the Application Form through link http://onlineapply.nimr.org.in/up to 05:00 PM on or before 20 February 2022. After applying for the post, they must save, download and take a printout of the application form for future reference. Job aspirants must check the detailed notification issued by Indian Council of Medical Research- National Institute of Malaria Research (ICMR NIMR).