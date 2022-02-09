ICSI Recruitment 2022: Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced a recruitment notification. Eligible candidates will be hired for the posts of Civil Engineers. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website — icsi.edu.Also Read - SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2022 Out on sebi.gov.in, Direct Link to Download And Other Details Here

A total of four vacant posts will be filled in the organization. Candidates must note that the vacancies are available on a contractual basis. The registration process for ICSI Recruitment 2022 will begin from today, February 9, 2022. The application form will end on February 28, 2022. For further details on ICSI Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.

ICSI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Civil Engineers: 4 posts

ICSI Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The application process begins: February 9, 2022.

The application process ends: February 28, 2022.

ICSI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: BE/B. Tech (Civil Engineering) from recognized University/Institute /College (Recognized by UGC/AICTE). Note, the selected candidates may be deputed at New Delhi, Manesar, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Kochi, Mumbai, Bhopal, or any other place/ city in India as per the requirement.

The tenure for the position is for 1 (one) year on a contractual basis with an option with ICSI for renewal up to a period of further 2 (two) years. Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test and an interview. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification issued on the official website of ICSI.

ICSI Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before February 28, 2022, through the official website —icsi.edu.