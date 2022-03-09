IIT ISM Dhanbad Recruitment 2022: Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad is hiring candidates for the posts of Junior Superintendent (Admin)/(Accounts). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of the Indian Institute of Technology Dhanbad, iitism.ac.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 26 vacant posts will be filled.Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Further Extends Registration, Choice Filling Process For Mop Up Round

The recruitment notification has been published in the employment news dated March(5-11) 2022. For more details on eligibility, age limit, and other details, candidates are advised to read this article.

Important Dates to Remember

The last date for submission of application: March 31, 2022.

Vacancy Details

Junior Superintendent (Admin): 18 posts

Junior Superintendent (Accounts): 08 posts

IIT ISM Dhanbad Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Junior Superintendent (Admin)

Bachelors’ Degree in any discipline from a recognized university with at least 55% marks in the qualifying degree.

04 years’ experience as Sr. Assistant or equivalent in the Pay Level- 5 (Pre-revised Pay Band-1 Grade Pay of Rs. 2800/-)

Junior Superintendent (Accounts)

Master’s Degree in Commerce with 55% marks and 3 year of relevant Experiences in Govt./Semi Govt. /Central Autonomous Bodies in the field of Accounting, Auditing Annual Account, Finance, Budgeting etc.

CA/ICWA/ICSI and 3 year of relevant experience in Govt. Semi Govt./Central Autonomous Bodies in the field of Accounting, Auditing, Annual Account, Finance Budgeting, etc.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the official notification given here.

IIT ISM Dhanbad Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before March 31, 2022, through the official website, iitism.ac.in.