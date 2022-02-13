IUAC Recruitment 2022: InterUniversity Accelerator Centre (IUAC) has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of scientist-C, engineer-C, and Junior Engineer. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website — www.iuac.res.in. The online application form has commenced from February 12, 2022. Applicants can apply for the above posts before March 5, 2022. For more details on the IUAC Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.Also Read - Cantonment Board Kamptee Recruitment 2022: Class 10 Pass Candidates Can Apply For These Posts at kamptee.cantt.gov.in

IUAC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Scientist-C: 14

Engineer-c: 7

Junior Engineer: 5

IUAC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The Online Application form begins from: February 12, 2022.

The last date to submit the Online Application: March 05, 2022.

IUAC Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

For the posts of Scientist and Engineer-c, the maximum age limit is 26 years. The upper age limit for the post of the junior engineer is 30 years. Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 33 Posts at upsc.gov.in| Apply Via Direct Link Here

IUAC Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates applying for the posts for Scientist/Engineer-C must pay Rs 1000 as an application fee. The application fee for the post of Junior Engineer is Rs 500. SC/ST and PwD candidates are exempted from payment of application fees. Also Read - India Post Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For Staff Car Driver Posts; Apply at indiapost.gov.in

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before March 03, 2022, through the official website —www.iuac.res.in.