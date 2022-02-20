JKSSB Recruitment 2022: The Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board(JKSSB) has invited online applications from eligible and interested candidates for recruitment to Divisional and District cadre posts. Those candidates who are interested can apply for the same through the official website, jkssb.nic.in. Applicants must note that the last date for submission of the online application is March 20, 2022. For further details on JKSSB Recruitment, please scroll down.Also Read - NEET UG Counselling 2021: Round 2 Registration to End Tomorrow. Details Here

Important Dates

Date of Commencement for submission of online applications: February 20, 2022

Last Date for submission of online applications: March 20, 2022.

JKSSB Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Name of the Department and the number of vacancies

Animal and Sheep Husbandry Deptt: 10 posts

Home Department: 30 posts

Rural Development Department: 124 posts

ARI Trainings: 2 posts

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 168 vacant posts will be filled in this organization.

JKSSB Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

To know more about the eligibility criteria, age limit, and other related details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification shared below.

How to Apply Online?