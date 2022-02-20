NID Recruitment 2022: National Institute of Design (NID), Madhya Pradesh has invited online applications from eligible candidates to fill vacancies for the post of Faculty positions. Eligible candidates can apply for the same through the official website of NID Madhya Pradesh, nidmp.ac.in. The last date to apply for the posts is March 10, 2022. For further details on NID Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.Also Read - ECL Recruitment 2022: Apply For 313 Posts on easterncoal.gov.in| Check Vacancy, Other Details

NID Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Senior faculty/Designer(Associate Professor): 03

Principal Designer(Professor): 03

Associate Senior Faculty/ Designer(Assistant Professor ): 05

Designer/Faculty: 07

Principal Technical Instructor: 02

Senior Technical Instructor: 02

Senior Design Instructor: 01

A total of 23 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Also Read - Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Salary up to Rs 63200, Class 10 Pass Candidates can Apply For 1531 Posts on joinindiannavy.gov.in

NID Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Principal Designer(Professor): Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma in Design from a recognized University/ reputed Institution.

Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma in Design from a recognized University/ reputed Institution. Senior faculty/Designer(Associate Professor): Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma in Design from a recognized University/ reputed Institution.

Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma in Design from a recognized University/ reputed Institution. Associate Senior Faculty/ Designer(Assistant Professor): Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma in Design from a recognized University/ reputed Institution.

Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma in Design from a recognized University/ reputed Institution. Principal Technical Instructor: Degree/ Diploma in Engineering/ Technology from a recognized University.

To know more about the eligibility criteria, candidates are advised to check the detailed notification from the direct link given below. Also Read - WBSETCL Recruitment 2022: Registration For 19 Apprentice Posts Begins at wbsetcl.in| Details Inside

NID Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to UR, OBC (Non-creamy layer) category shall be required to make online payment of a non-refundable application fee of Rs 1,000. SC, ST, EWS, PwD, Ex-Servicemen, and Women candidates are exempted from payment of application fees. SC, ST, EWS, PwD, and ExServicemen candidates are required to upload valid certificates issued by competent authority to claim fee exemption, otherwise, their application will be rejected.

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before March 10, 2022, through the official website — nidmp.ac.in.