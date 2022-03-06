NMDC Recruitment 2022: The NMDC Limited has sought online applications for the posts of Executive Trainees. Interested and eligible candidates can check the detailed notification on NMDC Limited’s official website, nmdc.co.in. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 29 vacant posts. The last date to submit the online application form is March 25, 2022. Read below for eligibility, age limit and other details.Also Read - IGNOU January 2022 Admission: Re-Registration Date Extended Till March 15; Here’s How to Apply

Vacancy Details:

Executive Trainees: 29 posts

Vacancies reserved for each Discipline

Electrical: 6

Materials Management: 09

Mechanical: 10

Mining: 04

Age Limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 27 years as on the last date of the submission of the application form.

Application Fee: Candidates are required to pay Rs 500 as an application fee.

NMDC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

To know more about the education qualification, age limit, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification shared below.

NMDC Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Eligible candidates must have appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering(GATE 2021). Based on the scores GATE 2021 Marks, requirement, candidates will be shortlisted category-wise for further GD and Interview process.

NMDC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

The candidates who had appeared for GATE-2021 and received their GATE 2021 scores may apply online for the recruitment of Executive Trainees.